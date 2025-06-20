Results of the Offering of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds of Bigbank AS

The public offering of Bigbank AS (Bigbank) unsecured subordinated bonds (the Offering) ended on Thursday, 19 June 2025. It was the first series under Bigbank’s unsecured subordinated bond programme, which was conducted based on the base prospectus of subordinated bonds programme. Under the programme it is possible for Bigbank to raise up to 25 million euros in total.

In the course of the Offering, up to 3,000 unsecured subordinated bonds, with the nominal value EUR 1,000 each, the maturity date 27 June 2035 and fixed interest rate of 6.5% per annum, payable quarterly, were offered by Bigbank. In case of oversubscription, Bigbank had the right to increase the volume of the Offering by up to 5,000 bonds to the total of up to 8,000 bonds. The Offering was carried out only in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

1,050 investors participated in the subscription and submitted subscription orders for the subordinated bonds in the total amount of 12.9 million euros. Therefore, the base issue volume of 3 million euros was oversubscribed by more than 4 times. Bigbank exercised its right to increase the volume of the Offering, bringing the total final volume to 6 million euros.

The Management Board of Bigbank decided to allocate the bonds according to the following principles:

All subscription orders from the same subscriber were summed up;

Subscriptions up to the amount of 13,000 euros were accepted in full;

Employees, management and supervisory members of companies belonging to Bigbank group were allocated 100% of the amount subscribed;

Investors were allocated 1.95% of the amount subscribed exceeding 13,000 euros;

The number of bonds with decimal places was rounded to the closest whole number.

Martin Länts, Chairman of the Management Board at Bigbank, expressed his gratitude to all investors who participated in the public offering, thanking them for their trust in the bank’s strategy and growth outlook. “The subscription results clearly reflect strong investor confidence in Bigbank’s future plans. The capital raised will enable us to continue executing our business strategy, with a focus on expanding in the housing and corporate loan segments, while ensuring compliance with regulatory capital requirements,” said Martin Länts.

The Bonds are expected to be transferred to the securities accounts of investors on or about 27 June 2025 and the first trading day of the bonds on the Baltic Bonds List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange is expected to be on or about 30 June 2025.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 May 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.0 billion euros, with equity of 278 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 172,000 active customers and employs 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee







