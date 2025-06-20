Bombardier Defense Receives Firm Order for Two Global 6500 Aircraft from Saab

The Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, a proven platform providing range, speed, reliability and endurance, is an ideal fixed-wing solution for airborne special missions worldwide

The Global 6500 is the aircraft of choice for governments around the world looking to modernize and strengthen their defense capabilities





Eric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier, and Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab, at the Paris Air Show 2025.

PARIS, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Defense is proud to announce that longtime partner Saab has placed a firm order for two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft.

“Through Bombardier Defense, the Global 6500 aircraft is the go-to strategic asset for governments around the world looking to modernize and strengthen their defense capabilities,” said Eric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier. “Bombardier Global aircraft are ideally suited for the most demanding missions, with proven flexibility, reliability, power generation, range and ability to operate at high altitudes.”

Fixed-wing platforms like Bombardier’s Global 6500 aircraft, which flies faster, longer, and higher than legacy airborne sensor platforms, offer a significant advantage to governments and militaries. With a top speed of Mach 0.90 and a maximum range of 6,600 nautical miles (12,223 km), the Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft achieves faster and farther travel. The steep approach certification and advanced wing design of Global aircraft allow access to more locations than with legacy commercial platforms.

Leveraging experience derived from a fleet of more than 500 special mission aircraft and an operational track record of over 3 million fleet hours, Bombardier Defense has become the go-to provider of airborne solutions for the most critical missions. The company’s Challenger and Global aircraft families represent the ideal solution for missions including urgent humanitarian assistance, Head of State transportation, Maritime Patrol, Search and Rescue, and more.

Solutions range from turnkey packages comprising the complete design, building, testing and certification activity, through to specialist engineering support and technical oversight to collaborate on customized services specific to the mission requirements.

