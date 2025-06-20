United Steelworkers celebrate historic victory for workers as federal anti-scab legislation comes into force

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers union (USW) National Director, Marty Warren, issued the following statement on the coming into force of the federal anti-scab legislation:

“Today, the United Steelworkers union is celebrating a long-overdue victory for workers in federally regulated sectors as anti-scab legislation officially takes effect – one year to the day after it received Royal Assent.

This is a major turning point for labour rights in Canada. For decades, Steelworkers have led the fight to outlaw scab labour and restore fairness at the bargaining table. Today, that fight pays off. Federally regulated workers will finally have the protection they deserve during legal strikes and lockouts.

Bill C-58, passed unanimously by the House of Commons in the previous Parliament, bans the use of replacement workers during legal work stoppages and introduces new rules requiring that any exceptions for essential services must be implemented through negotiated agreements between the parties at the bargaining table. By strengthening the Canada Labour Code, the legislation aligns federal protections with those of jurisdictions such as Quebec and British Columbia, where anti-scab measures already exist.

Scabs divide workers, prolong labour disputes and undermine collective bargaining. The federal law will reduce the duration and number of strikes and lockouts and give workers a fair and equitable chance to improve their working conditions. This victory is the result of decades of lobbying by our union members and the entire labour movement, with the help of our allies in Parliament.

Today’s implementation is not just symbolic – it changes the rules of the game. For far too long, federally regulated workers have been denied the same protection that exists in some provinces. With these new provisions, employers can no longer undermine the power of collective action by recruiting scabs. It’s a critical step forward for fairness and respect on the picket line.

No one goes on strike for the fun of it. It’s always a last-resort option, and often the hardest choice our members must make. When employers use scabs, it tears communities apart, pits workers against workers and even divides family members. That’s why this law is so important – for our rights, our dignity and our future.

While this legislation represents real progress, it’s not perfect. Some provisions remain unclear and could weaken the law’s full impact. The USW will continue fighting to close gaps, strengthen enforcement and ensure that no worker is ever replaced during a legal strike or lockout.

This win belongs to every worker who stood on a picket line, every local union that raised their voice and every ally in Parliament who stood with us. But our work isn’t done. We’ll be watching closely to ensure this law is enforced and we’ll keep fighting to expand these protections to all workers across Canada, regardless of jurisdiction.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information, please contact:

François Soucy, USW Communications, fsoucy@usw.ca, 873-355-2841