Patriot Mobile Receives Second Amendment Business Champion Award

Washington, D.C., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile was recognized with the Second Amendment Business Champion award at the 5th Annual Second Amendment Champion Ceremony, hosted by the Second Amendment Institute (SAI) last night in Washington, D.C.

The award honors businesses that demonstrate outstanding commitment to protecting and promoting the Second Amendment. Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, was praised for its consistent advocacy and principled stance on constitutional rights.

"Patriot Mobile has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to defending our constitutional rights, particularly the Second Amendment,” said Tyler Yzaguirre, Founder of the Second Amendment Institute. “In a time when many companies shy away from standing firm on core conservative values, Patriot Mobile has remained a beacon of resilience, using their platform to boldly support and protect our fundamental right to bear arms. Their dedication and courage in the face of increasing pressure makes them true champions for freedom, and we are proud to recognize them for their tireless advocacy."

Founded in 2013, Patriot Mobile contributes a portion of every dollar earned to organizations that fight for freedom. Their four pillars of giving are: the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the sanctity of life and support for our nation’s military, veterans, and first responders.

“There are countless companies funding efforts to erode our Second Amendment rights,” said Scott Coburn, Chief Marketing Officer at Patriot Mobile. “We stand in stark contrast. Supporting the Second Amendment isn’t just something we do – it’s in our DNA; it’s part of who we are. I can say with confidence that no other wireless provider does more to defend the right to keep and bear arms than Patriot Mobile.”

The ceremony was attended by a host of pro-freedom advocates, including retired Lt. Col. Allen West, Chairman of the SAI Board and a Patriot Mobile customer.

“I’m delighted to see Patriot Mobile recognized with this award,” said West. “We need more companies that are willing to stand up and fight for our Second Amendment rights. As a Patriot Mobile customer, I know that every call and text I make supports the cause of freedom.”

About Patriot Mobile: Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile is the conservative alternative for American consumers and businesses by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always. For more information, call (972) PATRIOT or visit www.patriotmobile.com.

About The Second Amendment Institute: The Second Amendment Institute’s mission is to educate, activate, and empower individuals to be effectively mobilized for the Second Amendment. SAI is on the front lines, fiercely defending our Second Amendment Rights through high-stakes federal lawsuits, powerful events, and dynamic educational initiatives. SAI cuts through the deceit of the Gun Control Cabal and reveals the truth about the importance of retaining America’s Second Amendment rights. To learn more, visit www.sainational.org.

