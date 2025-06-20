Morocco Strategic Minerals Launches Maiden Drill Program on Timarighine Property

MONTRÉAL, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation. (TSXV: MCC) ("Morocco Strategic Minerals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the commencement of its maiden drilling program on the Timarighine property, located in the eastern Anti-Atlas region of Morocco. This follows a successful initial exploration phase which confirmed the presence of high-grade copper mineralization and a robust structural framework with potential for scale.

Phase 1 Highlights

The initial phase of work at Timarighine focused on trench deepening, opening new exposures, geophysical surveying, and systematic channel and grab sampling. This exploration program led to the discovery of high-grade sulphide mineralization beginning at shallow depths (8–10 metres), previously masked by surface weathering. Channel and grab samples returned exceptional copper grades of up to 16.16% Cu*, with occurrences of native copper (figure 1) and occasionally silver values reaching up to 20 g/t Ag. Mineralization is also hosted by a strongly developed dyke stockwork system, indicating the presence of a broad mineralized envelope. Additionally, arsenopyrite concentrations of up to 5,079 ppm were identified, a mineral commonly associated with gold-bearing systems. These results further support the presence of a near-surface polymetallic system and reinforce the Corporation’s drill targeting strategy for the upcoming drill program.

*Grab and channel samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property





Figure 1: High-grade sulphide mineralization encountered during Phase 1 of exploration at the Timarighine property, grading up to 16.16% copper (Cu). The samples also confirmed the presence of native copper.

Planned Drilling Program

The maiden drill campaign at Timarighine will consist of approximately 1,300 metres of diamond drilling (DDH) and 400 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, designed to systematically evaluate the project's two most prominent mineralized structures as well as the surrounding stockwork zones. The diamond drill holes will primarily target the down-dip and along-strike extensions of the high-grade sulphide veins identified during Phase 1 trenching and sampling. These holes are designed to validate the extension of the mineralized zones at depth. In parallel, eight shallow RC holes (50 metres each) will be drilled to test the broader mineralized envelope between the known structures and toward the east, where geophysical and geological indicators suggest the potential for a disseminated or stockwork-style copper system. This two-pronged approach is designed to validate the Corporation’s geological model while optimizing exploration efficiency and cost-effectiveness (figure 2). The program is fully permitted, fully funded and started on June 18, 2025.





Figure 2: Planned diamond drilling (DDH) targeting the two main mineralized structures identified to date, where high-grade sulphide mineralization has been observed. The program also includes reverse circulation (RC) drilling designed to test the broader stockwork system and evaluate the potential extent of mineralization beyond the primary vein structures.

About the Timarighine Property

The Timarighine copper prospect is located in the Tazzarine rural commune within the Tazarine caïdat, Agdez district, Zagoura province, in Morocco's Drâa-Tafilalet region. Situated approximately 13 km northwest of Tazarine village, the property lies along the southern slopes of the Jbel Saghro in the eastern Anti-Atlas, an area renowned for copper mineralization, including the nearby Oumjrane deposit. Access to the site is available via national road R108, between Nkob and Tazarine, followed by a direct track to the Timarighine area. Covering approximately 64 km², the property comprises four contiguous exploration permits (3842563, 3842734, 3842735, and 3842736).

The Timarighine property lies within an east-west trending depression on the southern front of the Precambrian-aged Saghro massif. Copper mineralization occurs along two parallel vein structures, known locally as "iron cap" zones, marked by extensive alteration zones with hematite and goethite iron oxides. The mineralized structures are characterized by a shear system oriented NNE-SSW and feature local stockwork zones of brecciated carbonate-quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veinlets. The two main mineralized veins extend approximately 650 meters and 300 meters in length, with variable widths up to 5 meters. High-grade copper identified within these zones also hints at significant primary sulfide mineralization potential at depth, underscoring Timarighine’s status as a high-value copper exploration target.

About Morocco Strategic Minerals

Morocco Strategic Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada and Morocco.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release have been reviewed by Merouane Rachidi, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Contact Information

Pierre-Olivier Goulet

Vice-President Corporate Development

Email: pogoulet@moroccosm.com

1-450-821-5270

Guy Goulet

President and CEO

Email: ggoulet@moroccosm.com

1-514-294-7000

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "will be," "expected," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering, are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1637dd9d-5903-4b4a-9dcf-f3498a68e361

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1eec120-20ca-4558-ad8e-b9dedf7b6c39