Gaia to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24–25

BOULDER, Colo., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”), a conscious media and community company, today announced that its management will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24 and 25, 2025. Representing the company, CEO, James Calhoun, and CFO, Ned Preston, will deliver a company presentation on June 24, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on June 25.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Gaia, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

Company Contact:

Ned Preston

Chief Financial Officer

Gaia, Inc.

Investors@gaia.com



Investor Relations:

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

GAIA@gateway-grp.com

