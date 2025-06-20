ideal-finance.com Achieves Breakthrough in Technical Strength, Establishing a Global Benchmark with Full-Stack Self-Developed Financial System

New York, USA, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the context of rapid globalization in fintech, ideal-finance.com has once again set a new industry standard by announcing the full launch of its next-generation trading system, developed entirely in-house. This system, built on high-performance languages such as Golang and Rust, features the industry's first fully cloud-native architecture for financial trading engines, offering high availability, ultra-low latency, and infinite scalability. This marks a significant breakthrough for ideal-finance.com in the realm of foundational financial technology.







Since its inception, ideal-finance.com has established "technology-driven finance" as its core development strategy. The newly launched system has deployed over 60 data nodes globally, covering North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, achieving true global multi-zone load balancing and high data availability. Through a cloud-native container orchestration system, the platform supports real-time elastic scaling and automatic disaster recovery, ensuring stable system operation even during extreme market fluctuations, truly achieving 7×24 hours of "zero downtime" trading service.







According to the latest test results released by the company, the order delay of the ideal-finance.com trading matching system has been reduced to an average of 9.3 milliseconds, with an order throughput capacity capable of processing over 20,000 transaction requests per second, leading the global financial platform landscape. Additionally, the platform's self-developed algorithmic trading system supports a variety of complex strategy executions, including market orders, limit orders, take-profit and stop-loss orders, conditional trigger orders, and tiered batch orders, making it particularly suitable for institutional users, quantitative teams, and high-frequency traders.







Notably, ideal-finance.com' full system supports a multi-chain compatible architecture and native access to smart contracts, enabling bidirectional interaction with major blockchain systems such as Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain. The platform has also integrated advanced in-memory computing architecture and AI risk control modules, capable of real-time monitoring for trading anomalies, price fluctuations, and suspicious account behaviors, thereby enhancing overall system security and transaction transparency.







Beyond innovations in its foundational trading engine, ideal-finance.com has also completed the full self-development of data analysis layers, clearing and settlement modules, fund custody systems, and cross-border compliance risk control platforms, creating a comprehensive closed-loop financial technology ecosystem encompassing "trading-clearing-regulation-risk control." This not only improves the platform's response speed and control capabilities but also provides a more user-friendly compliance interface for global financial regulatory agencies.







A responsible representative from the platform stated that as the global digital asset market enters a new phase of standardized development, trading platforms with fully autonomous technology systems will become the "hard currency" of industry advancement. ideal-finance.com will continue to increase its technological investments, ensuring security and stability while constantly optimizing the user trading experience, providing a strong technological foundation for global high-net-worth users, institutional clients, and compliant funds.







ideal-finance.com has established technical integration mechanisms with regulatory agencies in multiple countries. The platform supports trading of over 300 financial assets, covering various categories such as cryptocurrencies, contract products, U.S. stocks, Hong Kong stocks, ETFs, and funds. With its self-developed systems, global deployment capabilities, and continually optimized user experience, ideal-finance.com is steadily progressing towards becoming a top-tier global fintech platform.



Media Contact



Contact: Allan R. McLeod

Company Name: Ideal-finance

Website: https://ideal-finance.com/

Email: Allan@ideal-finance.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

