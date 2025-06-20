GreetEat Corp. (OTC: GEAT) Taps Neva IT to Build Salesforce Integration for Virtual Dining Experiences

RENO, Nev. , June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corp. (OTC: GEAT), the trailblazing platform fusing video conferencing with food delivery, today announced a strategic partnership with enterprise IT leader Neva IT to develop a custom Salesforce integration for its virtual dining platform.

The integration will allow Salesforce users to seamlessly plan, manage, and measure GreetEat-powered events such as client lunches, team celebrations, and virtual happy hours without ever leaving their CRM. Key features will include automated invitations, real-time voucher tracking, and ROI analytics for meetings enhanced with meals and drinks.

“Partnering with Neva IT and Bonita Elevario is a game-changer for our enterprise clients,” said Vishal Patel, CEO of GreetEat. “This Salesforce integration will help companies elevate their virtual engagement with measurable, human-centered experiences.”

With over 25 years of experience and a portfolio of Fortune 500 clients, Neva IT brings deep expertise in building secure, scalable CRM solutions.

“GreetEat is redefining how companies connect,” said Bonita Elevario, CEO of Neva IT. “We’re thrilled to help embed that experience directly into Salesforce.”

Why Salesforce?

As the world’s leading CRM platform, Salesforce is trusted by over 150,000 companies. By integrating GreetEat into Salesforce, enterprises can simplify workflows and track the full impact of food-enhanced virtual meetings.

Enterprise-Grade Security

The integration will adhere to stringent security protocols, including encrypted API access, permission-based controls, and full event logging to protect user and corporate data.

A Strategic Leap Forward

This partnership marks a pivotal step in GreetEat’s enterprise evolution—bringing the power of shared virtual dining to the global Salesforce ecosystem.

About GreetEat Corp.

GreetEat Corp. (OTC: GEAT) is reimagining how people connect through its virtual dining platform, which merges food delivery with real-time video conferencing for more meaningful remote interactions. www.GreetEat.com

About Neva IT

Neva IT is a boutique technology firm specializing in enterprise-grade solutions, particularly Salesforce development, with a track record of delivering innovation to leading global organizations.