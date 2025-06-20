Lithium Argentina Reports 2025 Annual General Meeting Results

ZUG, Switzerland, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting held on June 19, 2025 (the “Meeting”). The Meeting saw representation of 32.34% of the total shares outstanding being voted.

At the Meeting, the eight director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 9, 2025 (the “Circular”) were also re-elected as directors to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Director Nominees Votes For Votes Against Abstain John Kanellitsas 51,213,457 (97.79%) 1,005,932 (1.92%) 154,005 (0.29%) Sam Pigott 51,481,661 (98.30%) 686,057 (1.31%) 205,676 (0.39%) George Ireland 50,552,823 (96.52%) 1,611,328 (3.08%) 209,243 (0.40%) Diego Lopez Casanello 51,514,685 (98.36%) 651,271 (1.24%) 207,438 (0.40%) Robert Doyle 50,351,697 (96.14%) 1,808,938 (3.45%) 212,759 (0.41%) Franco Mignacco 51,500,081 (98.33%) 666,338 (1.27%) 206,975 (0.40%) Monica Moretto 51,582,316 (98.49%) 629,786 (1.20%) 161,292 (0.31%) Calum Morrison 48,776,426 (93.13%) 3,401,765 (6.50%) 195,203 (0.37%)



In addition to the election of directors, shareholders also: (1) approved the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024, together with the report of the auditor thereon; (2) approved an increase and amendment to the capital band, as included in the Company’s Articles of Association; (3) approved an increase and amendment to the conditional capital for financing purposes, as included in the Company’s Articles of Association; (4) re-elect John Kanellitsas as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company for a term extending until completion of the next annual general meeting; (5) re-elected Calum Morrison, George Ireland and Robert Doyle as the three members of the Governance, Nomination, Compensation and Leadership Committee, each for a term extending until completion of the next annual general meeting; (6) appointed for the financial year 2025, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company; (7) elected for the financial year 2025, PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, as Swiss statutory auditor; (8) approved a non-binding advisory resolution on the Company’s executive compensation; (9) approved a non-binding advisory resolution on the Company’s executive compensation; (10) approved the compensation of the Board of Directors for the period until the next annual general meeting; (11) approved the compensation of the executive management team for the financial year 2026 under Swiss law; and (12) elected Anwaltskanzlei Keller AG as the Swiss statutory independent voting rights representative for a term extending until completion of the next annual general meeting. The details of the proposals are more particularly described in the Circular which available is on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ) and posted to the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lithium-argentina.com.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be reported in the Company's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ) and posted to the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lithium-argentina.com.

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE under the ticker LAR.

