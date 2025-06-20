Unwrapping What’s Next: KeHE’s 2025 Holiday Show Prepares Attendees for the Upcoming Season

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE Distributors ® , a distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products in North America, recently wrapped its acclaimed 2025 Holiday Show , hosted in Chicago, and virtually in the KeHE CONNECT® platform. The event drew nearly 5,000 in-person attendees and spotlighted key industry trends, exclusive show-only deals, and merchandising strategies to prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

“The Holiday Show is more than a preview of what’s to come, it’s a strategic opportunity for partners to get ahead of the season with exclusive access to the products and innovations that will drive customer excitement,” said Ari Goldsmith, KeHE’s Vice President of Marketing & Digital Media. “KeHE’s shows offer a powerful mix of curated assortments, first-look experiences, industry-leading insights, and proven strategies to drive customer traffic and loyalty – all while celebrating the meaningful partnerships that power our shared success.”

Holiday Show Highlights

President's Address: In her Presidential Address, President & CEO Deb Conklin highlighted how inflation and economic uncertainty are changing the way people purchase products. Shoppers are increasingly prioritizing value, opting for promotions and deals, and seeking products that support sustainability. As these trends continue, KeHE is committed to using its reach to deliver sustainable, value-focused solutions that meet consumers' changing needs while supporting long-term success for its partners.

KeHE Fresh Marketplace™: KeHE showcased its Fresh Marketplace, with merchandising ideas, demonstrations, and samplings for this rapidly growing segment. Attendees also had the opportunity to learn more about KeHE's Your Brand Here program, which enables retailers to sell white-label products without the in-house hassle of having to create, package, and transport.

Global Inspirations Pavilion: Modern consumers have been increasingly drawn to authentic, high-quality ingredients that offer regional distinction, diverse flavor profiles, and brands with a personal backstory. To provide retailers with real-time insights into the global products shoppers are looking for, the Holiday Show featured 52 exhibitors representing international cuisine at the Global Inspirations Pavilion.

KeHE® On Trend® Award Winners: KeHE's On Trend award recipients were showcased to give attendees access to the up-and-coming and trending products perfect for the holiday season.

Serving Goodness: One of KeHE's leading objectives is to do good and uplift communities in need. During the Holiday Show, KeHE partnered with Hesed House, to pack 100 fleece blankets for those experiencing hunger or housing insecurity. Additionally, KeHE donated over 54,000 pounds of food in the form of pantry bags for those in need.

Sustainability Efforts: Minimizing waste and reducing energy consumption are key components of all KeHE's shows, with energy-efficient lighting systems and sustainable materials for exhibits and displays. Recycled and recyclable materials were used for event structures to reduce waste while still creating visually exciting events and minimizing KeHE's environmental footprint.

The 2026 KeHE Summer Show will be held in Denver, CO, on February 4 – 5 and in the KeHE CONNECT® platform from January 28 to February 11, 2026. To learn more about KeHE events and upcoming shows, visit KeHE’s events page .

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 7,900 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X .

