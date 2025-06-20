Information on the voting rights attached to the shares issued by Invalda INVL

Considering that on 17 June 2025 Invalda INVL has entered into agreements to transfer 41,678 treasury shares in order to exercise stock options granted in 2022 to the employees of Invalda INVL and companies in which Invalda INVL holds more than 50% of the shares and that all the transfers have been recorded in the securities accounts, the number of treasury shares of Invalda INVL has decreased to 240,906 units, representing 1.96% of the total number of issued shares of the company, and therefore the number of votes for the calculation of the quorum for the General Meeting of Shareholders of Invalda INVL has changed as of the date of this notice.

Data on shares issued by Invalda INVL:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000102279 LEI code 52990001IQUJ710GHH43 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 12,299,375 Authorised capital, EUR 3,566,818.75 Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 12,299,375 Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders * 12,058,469

* according to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies’ version which is in force at the time of publishing this information, in determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders, it is considered that the acquired own shares do not grant voting rights.

The person for additional information:

Raimondas Rajeckas

CFO of Invalda INVL

