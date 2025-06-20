Nerdio Surpasses $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue as Enterprises Shift to Microsoft Cloud

CHICAGO, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the automated end-user computing (EUC) management platform transforming how organizations deploy and manage Microsoft Cloud technologies, today announced that it has surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), reaching this mark in just over five years. The milestone underscores Nerdio’s rapid ascent as enterprises seek easier, more cost-effective ways to manage Microsoft Azure, Windows 365, and Intune environments at scale. The achievement comes just months after Nerdio’s $500 million Series C funding round, which propelled the company’s valuation past $1 billion.

“Enterprises are quickly moving from legacy VDI to cloud-based solutions—but managing Microsoft Cloud technologies at scale isn’t easy,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, Co-Founder and CEO of Nerdio. “That complexity has created a huge opportunity for Nerdio. By automating the hard parts of cloud management, we’re helping IT teams cut costs, move faster, and do more with less.”

Over the past year, Nerdio has added more than 400 new enterprise customers and now serves over 15,000 organizations across 50+ countries. Global brands, including Chevron, Kraft Heinz, Setfords, Sage, and more rely on Nerdio to manage and scale their Microsoft Cloud environments.

Nerdio automates the deployment and management of Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Intune—eliminating manual work like provisioning virtual machines, setting policies, and managing user access. Its robust automation engine also helps organizations right-size their cloud usage, optimize spend, and ensure policy compliance across environments.

Nerdio’s growing portfolio of AI capabilities is further transforming how IT teams manage Microsoft Cloud services. With AI-driven recommendations, proactive issue detection, and intelligent scripting support, Nerdio makes it easier to identify inefficiencies, resolve issues faster, and streamline operations without requiring deep Azure expertise.

Achieving $100 million in ARR is just the latest of many major milestones for Nerdio. Over the past year, the company has:

Raised $500 million in Series C funding and achieved unicorn status.

Won the 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year award.

Influenced more than $350 million of Microsoft revenue.

Launched over 20 product releases while integrating AI into all its offerings.

“We built Nerdio to help enterprises scale efficiently—and we’ve followed that same playbook ourselves,” said Joseph Landes, Co-Founder and CRO. “We’ve hit $100 million ARR in just over five years by staying focused on customer needs, Microsoft innovation, and capital-efficient growth.”

About Nerdio

Nerdio is a leading provider of powerful, simplified cloud management solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by enterprise IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) alike, Nerdio equips organizations with seamless, cost-effective management tools for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, and comprehensive Microsoft 365 management solutions.

With thousands of customers worldwide, Nerdio accelerates cloud adoption, enabling companies to thrive in an era of hybrid work by providing modern, future-proof technology that adapts to evolving workplace needs.

For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.