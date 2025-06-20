Tesla To Offer Extended EV Test Drive Experiences Via Electrify Expos’ Weekender Program

Tesla will be the exclusive partner at Electrify Expo LA for the Electrify Weekender program with additional automakers to be announced for future cities

Electrify Weekender is an extended test drive program exclusive to Electrify Expo attendees where they can take their EV of choice home and experience how it fits in their everyday life

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, today announced Electrify Weekender, an extended test drive program exclusively available to Electrify Expo attendees giving them the opportunity to extend their EV experiences beyond the gates of the festival and further familiarize themselves with EV technology building buyer confidence before making a purchase. The program kicks off with Tesla as the exclusive partner at Electrify Expo Los Angeles on June 21-22.

“Electrify Weekender gives people the freedom to experience EVs on their own terms,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and CEO of Electrify Expo. “At our festivals, thousands of attendees get their first taste of EVs through hands-on demos, and that’s often the spark that starts their journey. With Weekender, we’re extending that experience into real life. Giving people more time behind the wheel builds confidence, and confidence drives adoption. This program is about breaking outdated myths, reaching new audiences and showing how EVs seamlessly fit into everyday life. My first EV experience was in a Tesla, so launching this with them feels like a full-circle moment. Now it’s time for others to have that same ‘light bulb’ moment.”

Tesla has been the industry leader delivering high-performance vehicles and innovative models. With Tesla’s large role in shaping the industry, the collaboration with Electrify Weekender marks another milestone in the company’s investment in EV accessibility and adoption.

Attendees may sign up for the extended test drive program ahead of time or on-site at the festival. After selecting their preferred model, information is passed to the automaker who coordinates with local stores to schedule a two day driving experience.

Participate in Electrify Weekender

Interested in a longer experience with an EV of your choice following your demos at Electrify Expo? Find more information about the test drive program and participating automakers near you at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/weekender .

Electrify Expo’s Remaining 2025 Tour Stops:

June 21-22: Los Angeles, CA

July 12-13: Seattle, WA

August 23-24: San Francisco, CA

September 13-14: Chicago, IL **new city

October 17-19: New York, NY

November 15-16: Dallas, TX **new city





For the full 2025 schedule and to secure tickets, visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .



Companies interested in exhibiting at the 2025 Electrify Expo locations can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

