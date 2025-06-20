Wood-Plastic Composites: Advancing Sustainable Innovation in Global Markets

Boston, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Wood-Plastic Composites: Technologies and Global Markets” is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2024 to $6.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2024 through 2029.

This report gives an overview of the global market for Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs), breaking it down by product types, end-use industries, and regions. It includes revenue estimates based on manufacturers’ earnings, shown in constant U.S. dollars. The main product types are polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride. WPCs are used in construction, transportation, furniture, and consumer goods. The report also covers market trends across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the growing global push for sustainable and eco-friendly materials. Governments are supporting green building initiatives like Singapore’s plan for eco-friendly construction, which is boosting demand for wood-plastic composites (WPCs) in applications such as decking, cladding, and paneling. WPCs are also gaining traction in the transportation sector, used by major automakers like Audi and Ford for interior components. Additionally, the use of recycled plastics in WPC production supports the circular economy, with leading companies like Trex and Fiberon driving innovation in this space.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials: WPCs are made from recycled plastics and wood fibers, making them a greener alternative to traditional materials. This appeals to environmentally conscious consumers and industries.

Outdoor Performance: WPCs are highly durable and resistant to weather, moisture, and insects, making them ideal for outdoor uses like decking and fencing.

Use of Recycled Plastics: WPCs made from recycled plastics help reduce plastic waste and lower production costs, supporting both sustainability and affordability.

Growth in Construction and Urbanization: As cities expand and infrastructure projects increase, there is a rising need for durable, low-maintenance, and sustainable building materials like WPCs.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $4.5 billion Market size forecast $6.9 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Product Type, End-Use Industry, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K., Japan, China, and India Market drivers Growing demand for eco-friendly composites.

Higher durability of WPC in outdoor applications.

Consumption of recycled plastics in WPCs.

Rising infrastructure and urbanization

Interesting facts:

Large corporations are entering the wood-plastic composite market by acquiring smaller companies that already have the technology and experience. For example, Saint-Gobain entered this market in 2022 by acquiring CertainTeed LLC, which is now a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain.

Governments are setting policies to protect the environment. An example is India requiring vehicles to use at least 20% recycled materials. To follow these rules and meet customer demand, companies like UPM are creating eco-friendly products—UPM’s ProFi Piazza, for example, is made with up to 75% recycled materials.

More parks, gardens, and scenic areas are being built in many countries, which is increasing the demand for WPCs.

Emerging startups:

Floresta is an India-based company that offers WPCs specifically for modular kitchens, office and house furniture, and bathroom vanities. The key raw materials of wood fiber and polyvinyl chloride are used in the production of WPCs in the Indian market.

RRAJ Bioplast was established in 2021 and develops WPCs, bamboo plastic composites, husk plastic composites, and polyester plastic composites. RRAJ Bioplast designs WPCs specifically for decking, cladding, flooring, paneling, chairs, tables, hangers, toothbrushes, drinkware, and toys.

Pivot Materials is a Detroit, Mich.-based company that focuses on bamboo composites. The company develops the material and product and manufactures the product. Pivot Materials produces WPCs specifically for shipping pallets, door panel inner, trunk parts, seat back, and seat trims.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

In terms of value, the global WPC market is projected to grow from $4.5 billion in 2023 to $6.9 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period.

What segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by product types and end-use industries. By product type, it is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others. End-use industries are segmented into building and construction, transportation, furniture, industrial, consumer goods, and others. Building and construction is sub-segmented into decking, fencing, landscaping and outdoor, and others.

Which end-use segment will be dominant in the market through 2029?

The building and construction segment will be dominant through the forecast period.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market. Demand for wood-plastic composites in North America is primarily driven by government initiatives to zero emissions, which focus on the two industries: building and construction, and transportation. For instance, the government of Canada has set the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 and is creating stringent regulations on carbon emissions.

Market leaders include:

THE AZEK CO. INC.

BEOLOGIC

CERTAINTEED LLC (SUBSIDIARY OF SAINT-GOBAIN)

FIBERON

FKUR

GREEN DOT BIOPLASTICS INC.

GUANGZHOU KINDWOOD CO. LTD.

HUANGSHAN HUASU NEW MATERIAL SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

JELU-WERK J. EHRLER GMBH & CO. KG

MOISTURESHIELD

TAMKO BUILDING PRODUCTS LLC.

TECNARO GMBH

TREX CO. INC.

UFP INDUSTRIES INC.

UPM

