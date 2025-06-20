Syncfusion® Partners with Evrotrust to Offer Qualified Electronic Signatures in BoldSign™

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc.®, the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced a partnership with Evrotrust, a premier qualified trust service provider (QTSP), to deliver qualified electronic signatures (QES) directly inside Syncfusion’s e-signature platform, BoldSign™. The integration enables BoldSign customers to request and apply Evrotrust QES for legally binding signatures across the European Union (EU), without disrupting existing workflows.

“We believe every team, no matter its size or location, deserves signing workflows that inspire confidence,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “Partnering with Evrotrust lets us bring the highest assurance level of e-signatures to BoldSign, helping customers close deals faster while staying fully compliant across Europe.”

The Evrotrust integration builds on BoldSign’s recent investments in regional data centers and advanced compliance features, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to secure, affordable, and globally trusted e-signing.

“By combining Evrotrust’s eIDAS-notified qualified electronic signatures with BoldSign’s intuitive experience, organizations can protect their most important agreements without adding friction,” said Konstantin Bezuhanov, CEO of Evrotrust. “Together, we deliver the legal certainty and user simplicity modern businesses expect.”

Key benefits of the partnership for BoldSign users include:

Qualified provider : Evrotrust is an eIDAS-notified QTSP; its QES carries automatic legal validity throughout the EU, strengthening stakeholder trust.

: Evrotrust is an eIDAS-notified QTSP; its QES carries automatic legal validity throughout the EU, strengthening stakeholder trust. Seamless workflow : Enable QES with a single toggle in BoldSign or via API, reducing administrative overhead

: Enable QES with a single toggle in BoldSign or via API, reducing administrative overhead Compliance and risk management : Remote ID checks, AI-powered liveness tests, tamper-evident audit trails, and end-to-end encryption help organizations meet eIDAS, GDPR, and SOC 2 requirements while guarding against fraud and/or data breaches.

: Remote ID checks, AI-powered liveness tests, tamper-evident audit trails, and end-to-end encryption help organizations meet eIDAS, GDPR, and SOC 2 requirements while guarding against fraud and/or data breaches. Pan-European reach : One integration covers every EU member state and select non-EU jurisdictions that recognize eIDAS standards, enabling businesses to confidently expand their reach across markets.

: One integration covers every EU member state and select non-EU jurisdictions that recognize eIDAS standards, enabling businesses to confidently expand their reach across markets. Cost-effective add-on: Pay only when a qualified signature is requested; existing BoldSign plans remain unchanged.

For more information on BoldSign’s QES capabilities, visit boldsign.com/qes.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion, Inc.® delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,900 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

About Evrotrust

Evrotrust is an electronic identity and qualified trust service provider certified under the eIDAS regulation. The company’s mission is to help businesses and governments transform their processes and develop sustainable digital channels. The Evrotrust platform is an end-to-end solution for digital onboarding and electronic signing that enables users to remotely register and authenticate for any service using only their smartphone. It is easily integrated into third party backend systems and mobile applications. Working with Evrotrust empowers any organization to provide excellent user experience while staying compliant with regulations and keeping fraud away.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com