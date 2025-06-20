BIC: Remuneration of Corporate Officer

Remuneration of Corporate Officer in accordance with recommendation 26-1 of the AFEP-MEDEF Code of Corporate Governance for listed companies and in application of article L.22-10-13 of the French Commercial Code.

CEO Remuneration principles for the 2025 fiscal year

Clichy, France – June 20th, 2025 – During its meeting held on June 11, 2025, the Board of Directors, upon recommendation of the Succession Committee, the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee, as well as the Remuneration Committee, has appointed Mr. Rob Versloot as the new Chief Executive Officer of Société BIC as of September 15, 2025.

Pursuant to the provisions of the AFEP-MEDEF Code, the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer is set by the Board of Directors, based on the recommendations of the Remuneration Committee. The principles applicable to the compensation of Mr. Rob Versloot as Chief Executive Officer for the 2025 fiscal year, are as follows:

Annual fixed remuneration : 1,060,000 euros (prorated).

: 1,060,000 euros (prorated). Annual variable remuneration : target of 100% of the fixed compensation with a maximum of 150%, subject to financial and personal objectives.

: target of 100% of the fixed compensation with a maximum of 150%, subject to financial and personal objectives. Long-term incentives : granting of performance shares for a facial value of 1,590,000 euros.

: granting of performance shares for a facial value of 1,590,000 euros. Non-compete agreement: non-compete period of 12 months, with an indemnity corresponding to one year of annual compensation (fixed and variable), with the possibility of a waiver by the Board of Directors.

non-compete period of 12 months, with an indemnity corresponding to one year of annual compensation (fixed and variable), with the possibility of a waiver by the Board of Directors. Termination indemnity : severance payment equal to one year of annual fixed and variable compensation in the event of revocation at the initiative of the Board, subject to pre-determined performance conditions set by the Board. This compensation will not be paid in the event of retirement and could be combined with the non-compete indemnity. In this situation, the combination of the two elements would not result in a payment of more than 24 months base salary and variable.

: severance payment equal to one year of annual fixed and variable compensation in the event of revocation at the initiative of the Board, subject to pre-determined performance conditions set by the Board. This compensation will not be paid in the event of retirement and could be combined with the non-compete indemnity. In this situation, the combination of the two elements would not result in a payment of more than 24 months base salary and variable. Pension scheme: supplementary pension plan in line with the guidelines and regulations in place in France.

supplementary pension plan in line with the guidelines and regulations in place in France. Benefits: standard supplementary health, life and disability coverage, equivalent to the benefits granted to other Société BIC Executive leaders based in France, a company car, as well as benefits consistent with policies applied within the Group for executive expatriation and mobility (accommodation, relocation costs and certain advisor fees)

standard supplementary health, life and disability coverage, equivalent to the benefits granted to other Société BIC Executive leaders based in France, a company car, as well as benefits consistent with policies applied within the Group for executive expatriation and mobility (accommodation, relocation costs and certain advisor fees) Other elements: Mr. Rob Versloot does not benefit from an employment contract nor from stock options or a sign on bonus.

In accordance with the provisions of article L.225-37-2 of the French Commercial Code, the Board of Directors will decide, at its year-end meeting, the remuneration policy for the new Chief Executive Officer for the 2026 fiscal year, which will be submitted to the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held in 2026.

brice.paris@bicworld.com







investors.info@bicworld.com











bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com







isegonzac@image7.fr





