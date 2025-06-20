Matador Engages DroomDroom for Investor Relations Services and Content Distribution





TORONTO, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, announces that it has entered into a media agreement with Flex Ecosystem Holding Ltd. d.b.a DroomDroom ("DroomDroom") dated effective June 11, 2025 (the "Media Agreement"), to provide investor relations services to the Company. DroomDroom will assist the Company in increasing investor interest and strengthening its strategic positioning in the digital asset space through curated media content and distribution.

The agreement is for a term of three (3) months, commencing on June 20, 2025, and will terminate on September 20, 2025, unless terminated in accordance with the terms of the Media Agreement. In consideration for DroomDroom's services, the Company will pay DroomDroom compensation as follows:

(i) USD$6,000 cash; and

(ii) 10,824 stock options (the "Options"). The Options vest in quarterly installments over 12 months, have a 36-month term and an exercise price of $1.14.

About DroomDroom

DroomDroom, founded by Ronak Shah, is a media company that provides accessible, thoroughly researched content that demystifies blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and decentralized finance (DeFi) for enthusiasts and newcomers alike. DroomDroom's content enables users to make informed decisions in the rapidly evolving web3 space.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, driving long-term shareholder value without dilution.

Matador has recently expanded its global footprint by investing in HODL Systems, one of India’s first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador’s position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/ .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy, receipt of regulatory approvals, and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

