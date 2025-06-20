DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Aflac Incorporated Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Aflac Incorporated (“Aflac”). Aflac learned of suspicious activity on its network or about June 12, 2025.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac, a Fortune 500 company, is known for its specialized insurance products that help cover expenses that health insurance may not. Originally established as the American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, it officially shortened its name to Aflac in 1989.

What happened?

On or around June 12, 2025, Aflac discovered suspicious activity on its network. They immediately launched an investigation and have since determined that this breach was caused by a group of cybercriminals, who potentially gained access to personal information.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names

Health Information

Social Security Numbers

Other Information Related to Customers, Beneficiaries, Employees, Agents, and other individuals

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Aflac, you must guard against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Aflac data breach.

