ThinkCareBelieve has published an article about Week 22 of America’s rise to greatness. This week entailed outstanding leadership by a steady hand through choppy waters and ThinkCareBelieve's article shows how the President kept moving forward at a strong, surefooted pace. ThinkCareBelieve's article has important progress made at the G7 and the signing of major trade agreements as tensions between Iran and Israel took place. The message from Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt this week was "Trust in President Trump." Great nations are made because of great leaders and this week was proof of it.

America has just had the highest wage increase in 60 years and the article has it. Real blue collar wages are up nearly 2%! America's low inflation and rising wages is a sure sign of success. Two new 88 foot high flag poles were installed this week, a magnificent addition to the White House grounds. The article has the latest on the status of student visas from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump's approval numbers keep going up! The article covers the Genius Act being passed by the Senate and the announcement that 70,000 people have signed up for President Trump's Gold Card Visa.

The article has an abundance of reasons the One Big Beautiful Bill will benefit Americans. The OBBB will drive growth and supercharge the American economy. The article even has a tax-free tips and overtime calculator to see the average savings in your state: https://www.whitehouse.gov/obbb/ The article has statements by Dr. OZ the Administrator of the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services on just how the One Big Beatiful Bill will help the most vulnerable of us who will suffer if the OBBB is not passed.

The article also covers the great strides made by Secretary Kennedy convincing major food manufacturers to remove artificial food dyes and chemicals from their foods. The article also has an announcement by U.S. Attoney Jeanine Pirro of the U.S. Department of Justice crackdown on Crypto Currency Confidence Scams with confiscation and seizure of stolen money being returned back to the victims. Numerous investigations commenced this week and ThinkCareBelieve's article has the surge in attacks on ICE as they tried to do their jobs arresting criminal illegal aliens, catching child predators and dismantling trafficking networks.

President Trump is the Man in the Arena and we are witessing history seeing how this man leads us through the muck and the mire to peace and prosperity in America's Golden Age.





