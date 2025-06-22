New Subsidiary in Mexico: SOUEAST Debuts S06 i-DM, S07, S09, Pushes Advanced New Energy Tech

MEXICO CITY, June 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 18, 2025, at the grand brand and products launch ceremony in Centro Citibanamex, Mexico, SOUEAST announced its entry to Mexican market and unveiled three new models, attracting wide attention, signaling a significant breakthrough in SOUEAST's Latin American expansion.

SOUEAST, true to the "EASE YOUR LIFE" philosophy, is dedicated to urban mobility with stylish, comfort, and warm-tech at its core. SOUEAST offers a diverse range of models — including SUVs and sedans — specifically designed for urban youth.





(Image 1: SOUEAST Brand Launch in Mexico)

Three Prominent Models Debut: Meeting Diverse Mobility Needs

At this launch ceremony, SOUEAST introduced three urban-focused models with both fuel and hybrid power types as follows:

The S06 i-DM, an urban stylish C-class hybrid SUV, focuses on sporty aesthetics and high efficiency. With its hybrid capabilities and outstanding range, its head-turning contemporary design houses advanced hybrid technology, delivering an impressive 114 km pure electric range and a combined range of over 1,000 km when fully fueled, fully meeting the diverse needs of young people for daily commuting and urban traffic congestion in Mexico. It enhances the driving experience with intelligent features including L2 autonomous driving capabilities and comprehensive smart safety systems.





(Image 2: SOUEAST S06 i-DM)

The S07, an urban intelligent C-class SUV, skillfully combines practicality and style for urban trendy and fun-loving youth. Beyond its stylish design and comfortable interior, it delivers intelligent features including dual 12.3-inch screens, 6-way adjustable driver seat with memory, remote start and full ADAS, offering luxury-grade connectivity and safety.

The S09, a flagship smart premium D-class SUV, redefines spacious luxury with its commanding 4,858*1,925*1,780mm dimensions and 2,850mm wheelbase. Its 7-seat version catering specifically to multi-passenger needs. Powered by a robust 2.0T engine, it caters to urban users with its aesthetic design, intelligent driving, and luxurious features, embodying the brand's high standards.





(Image 3: SOUEAST S07 and S09)

Each model in the lineup embodies SOUEAST's "STYLISH-COMFORT-WARM TECH" product DNA, seamlessly integrating innovative technology and exceptional quality, to meet diverse urban mobility needs with EASE.

Promoting Comprehensive Localized Operations

Regarding the long-term development plan for the Mexican market, SOUEAST adheres to the concept of "In Mexico, For Mexico" and promotes a comprehensive localized business strategy.

In terms of network construction, the company plans to establish 40 showrooms by the end of 2025 and expand to 50 in 2026 in Mexico, building a convenient and efficient service network through a standardized service system.

On the after-sales front, preparations are underway for a regional spare parts center for Latin America. This facility will ensure 100% parts availability and enable 24-hour delivery, ensuring rapid response to customer service needs.

Meanwhile, the company actively promotes the establishment of the Central and South American Research Institute. Centered on localized product development, the institute aims to introduce models that are better aligned with the preferences and needs of Mexico customers.

Driving a New Journey in Latin America: Leading the Future of Green Mobility

The Mexican subsidiary showcase SOUEAST's firm commitment to the Latin American market, bringing advanced new energy vehicle(NEV) technologies to Mexico. By offering smart, eco-friendly, and diverse mobility solutions for urban youth, SOUEAST is accelerating Mexico's green transition while expanding its global footprint, with plans to introduce more NEV models and reinforce its role in sustainable development worldwide.

Since initiating its globalization strategy in 2024, SOUEAST has made continuous strides across key international markets. Following its global debut in Uzbekistan and rapid entry into multiple markets across the Middle East, the successful launch in Mexico marks another milestone in its growing global presence.

To date, SOUEAST has entered more than 30 countries and regions, with over 144 sales and service outlets. Looking ahead, the brand aims to expand into more than 80 markets and establish over 2,000 outlets within five years—bringing the EASE Urban Lifestyle to users worldwide.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab81c38a-65c3-44e6-b1b1-7cda2920277c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/444b7126-5a73-4f70-a0a8-f0acfa923289

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/953fb214-b98f-4907-85d5-d516040f39f0