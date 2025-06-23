Readiness for further growth

Strategic decisions of GEVORKYAN, a.s. taken at the General Meeting 20.6.2025 in Bratislava

In line with the long-term growth strategy, the Annual General Meeting gave the Board of Directors a mandate for a potential capital increase over the next five years of up to a maximum of 3 500 000 shares.

The Company is not currently planning to raise capital through a SPO due to unfavorable market conditions and a share price below the IPO price.

The flexibility to raise capital will support strategic opportunities, particularly through acquisitions and the company's participation in major international projects in the European and US arms industry.





Media contact: Monika Erdely, Marketing Manager, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

