Lleida.net Wins First Latin American Tender for its Universal Signature Verification Certificate (USVC)

June 23, 2025 — Spanish technology company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) has won a tender from the Dominican Telecommunications Institute (INDOTEL) to deploy its Universal Signature Verification Certificate (USVC), a platform to verify electronically signed documents.

This award marks Lleida.net’s first USVC contract in Latin America, opening regulated market segments such as government services, notaries or registries across the Caribbean and mainland markets.

USVC is an API-based verification system that verifies electronic signatures and certificates associated with digitally signed documents, confirming their origin, authenticity, and integrity. The tool provides immediate, automated, legally admissible verification results compatible with eIDAS regulations, streamlining document workflows, limiting risks and ensuring legal compliance.

"USVC, in just a few years, has become one of our most important products, and that shows that investing in research and development continues to be one of our greatest strategic decisions."

The company maintains offices in Peru, Brazil, Dominican Republic and Colombia and has had a presence in Latin America for more than a decade.

Lleida.net reported the best quarter in its history between January and March 2025, achieving sales of €5.29 million, a 12% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Its quarterly EBITDA reached €1.22 million, up by 84%, also marking the best figure in its historical series.

These results reflect Lleida.net’s expense-control policies, internal reorganization, and commercial expansion in Europe and Latin America throughout 2024. Operating profit for the period reached €716,000, representing a 387% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe’s leading providers of registered certification, notification, and electronic-signature services.

The company holds more than 300 patents across over 60 countries in the fields of certified electronic notifications, contracting, and electronic signatures.

Currently, its shares are traded on BME Growth (Madrid), where they have been listed for 10 years, as well as Euronext Paris, OTCQX in New York, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt.





