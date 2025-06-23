Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 16 to June 20, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from June 16 to June 20, 2025

Saint-Cloud, June 23, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 16 to June 20, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/16/2025 FR0012435121 1,010 23.6975 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/17/2025 FR0012435121 30,669 23.6652 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/17/2025 FR0012435121 15,096 23.6371 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/18/2025 FR0012435121 14,734 23.5916 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/18/2025 FR0012435121 10,710 23.5377 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/19/2025 FR0012435121 37,489 23.4748 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/19/2025 FR0012435121 23,521 23.4513 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/20/2025 FR0012435121 3,731 23.4199 XPAR Total 136,960 23.5489

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

