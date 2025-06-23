IDEX Biometrics ASA: Issue of shares – 23 June 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company") on 22 May 2025 regarding the issuance of in total 5,412,932 new shares to board member Annika Olsson, as part of Annika Olsson taking part in receiving her board remuneration as shares. Please refer to the stock exchange announcement for further information on the details and background for the share issuance.

The Board resolved today to issue the above-mentioned shares to Annika Olsson, pursuant to the board authorization provided for this purpose by the Company’s annual general meeting on 21 May 2025.

Further, the Board resolved today to issue an additional 69 shares at 0.01 per share to an employee of the Company. The issue is related to the share consolidation (100-to-1) resolved by the Company’s extraordinary general meeting held on 11 April 2025, agenda item 8. As announced by the Company on 18 June 2025, the consolidation of shares will take place on 4 July 2025. The share issuance is required so that the total number of shares in the Company is dividable by 100.

Following the issue of the new shares referenced above, the Company's share capital will be NOK 47,364,256 divided into 4,736,425,600 registered shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.01.

For further information, contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 23 June 2025 at 09:35 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.