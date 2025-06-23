LightSolver Selected as 2025 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

TEL AVIV, Israel , June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightSolver , inventors of a new laser-based HPC computing paradigm, today announced that it has been named a 2025 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum (WEF). With this recognition, LightSolver joins an elite group of startups that are addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges via breakthrough technologies.

Now in its 25th year, the WEF Technology Pioneers program honors 100 early-stage technology companies that exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and transformative potential needed to shape a more equitable, sustainable future.

LightSolver is reimagining high-performance computing (HPC) with its all-optical Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU) by leveraging laser interactions to compute large and complex problems at the speed of light. This novel computing technology enables faster, more scalable solutions for problems that require massive number crunching, such as combinatorial optimization, computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulations, and other complex scientific computations.

As a member of the 2025 Technology Pioneers cohort, LightSolver will join the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution , a premier global network advancing the application of human-centered and society-serving technologies. The program offers a unique platform for members to scale their innovations and amplify their impact. Through this opportunity, LightSolver will engage directly with leaders across the public and private sectors, contribute ideas, share insights, and help shape the global agenda on emerging technologies.

“We look forward to joining this inspiring global community of innovators,” said Ruti Ben-Shlomi, CEO and co-founder of LightSolver. “At LightSolver, we believe the future of computing demands new paradigms that are not only faster and more efficient but also scalable and sustainable. This recognition reinforces our mission and motivates us to continue advancing optical computing to solve complex global challenges.”

About The World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers Community

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers community marks its 25th anniversary in 2025 as a leading platform for early-stage companies from around the world that are shaping the future through breakthrough technologies and innovations. These companies are selected for their potential to have a significant impact on business and society and are invited to engage with public and private sector leaders through the World Economic Forum’s global platform. The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global start-ups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

About LightSolver

LightSolver is a photonics computing company that is developing an all-optical supercomputer capable of solving complex and large computational problems at the speed of light. Utilizing the interference patterns of lasers, the Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU) can tackle challenges that were previously constrained by the limits of electronics, while fitting into a rack unit and operating at room temperature. Dr. Ruti Ben-Shlomi and Dr. Chene Tradonsky, physicists from the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, founded the company in 2020. More than 2/3 of the team are physics, math and computer science PhDs. LightSolver has secured investment from TAL Ventures, Entree Capital, IBI Tech Fund, Angular Ventures, Maverick, and Artofin. The company has also received a €12.5M grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to advance its all-optical supercomputer. Connect with LightSolver @LightSolverCo on X and on LinkedIn . For more information, visit lightsolver.com or email info@lightsolver.com .