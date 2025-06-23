BCC Research Announces Launch of AI Intelligence & Enablement Platform

Boston, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research, a leading provider of market intelligence for over 50 years, today announced the launch of its newest vertical: AI Intelligence & Enablement, expanding its portfolio beyond its four legacy domains—Life Sciences, Digital World, Advanced Materials, and Energy & Sustainability.

This strategic expansion delivers critical intelligence to companies navigating the fast-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. The platform is built to serve executives, innovation teams, and investors looking to understand AI’s role within their sector.

“AI adoption is no longer optional—it’s strategic,” said Kathy Million, President of BCC Research. “Our new platform gives clients the tools and research they need to understand AI’s impact, find the right opportunities, and move forward with confidence.”

Core Subscription Features

Weekly AI Use Case Studies by vertical

AI Spend by Industry Index

AI Adoption by Industry Report

Disruption Reports by Sector

Webinars, Podcasts, and Peer Enablement Forums

BCC Consulting Services

In addition to subscription access, BCC is expanding it’s custom project-based consulting to help companies:

Understand sector-specific AI use cases

Assess internal AI readiness

Build implementation roadmaps

Validate third-party AI vendors

To sign up for early access updates or to be among the first to receive launch invitations, visit:

www.bccresearch.com/ai

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.