Company Announcement No 28/2025
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|23 June 2025
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 25
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
1,029,000
434,479,100.00
|16 June 2025
17 June 2025
18 June 2025
19 June 2025
20 June 2025
|11,000
13,000
13,000
13,000
14,000
|455.01
448.73
437.57
436.55
437.47
|5,005,110.00
5,833,490.00
5,688,410.00
5,675,150.00
6,124,580.00
|Total over week 25
|64,000
|28,326,740.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
1,093,000
462,805,840.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,095,462 own shares, equal to 2.13 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
