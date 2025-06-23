Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 25

Company Announcement No 28/2025

23 June 2025 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 25
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
Announcement

1,029,000		 

434,479,100.00
16 June 2025
17 June 2025
18 June 2025
19 June 2025
20 June 2025		11,000
13,000
13,000
13,000
14,000		455.01
448.73
437.57
436.55
437.47		5,005,110.00
5,833,490.00
5,688,410.00
5,675,150.00
6,124,580.00
Total over week 2564,000 28,326,740.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme

1,093,000		 

462,805,840.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,095,462 own shares, equal to 2.13 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Mark Luscombe        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


