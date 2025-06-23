Allstate survey: Nearly one third of active social media users may potentially risk a home break-in by posting online before or during a vacation trip

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost one third (32 per cent) of Canadian respondents to a survey that say they are active on social media post about their plans before or while traveling, a figure that rises to 51 per cent among those aged 18 to 34. Posting that beach vacation selfie while away could be putting the safety of their property at risk for theft because it also shares that their home is empty. The survey was conducted by Léger on behalf of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (‘Allstate’) to explore how Canadians choose to share details about their vacation on social media before and during travel.

Respondents to the survey reveal that 68 per cent of Canadian social media users plan to leave home for at least a few days this summer, with the highest rate among Gen Z and Millennials at 74 per cent and the lowest among those aged 55 and older. While 35 per cent of those staying within their province say they plan to post about their trip on social media, this proportion rises to 45 per cent among those planning to leave their province, and peaks at 51 per cent among travellers with international plans.

Specifically, 9 per cent post before their trip to share their plans and 28 per cent post during the trip to show they are travelling. Young adults aged 18–34 are the most likely to publish content on social media during their vacation (39 per cent). Parents are more inclined to share (37 per cent) compared to those without children (30 per cent).

In contrast, a majority (62 per cent) say their main concern is protecting their home from theft while they’re away. This priority is even stronger among people aged 55 and over — 69 per cent choose not to post before or during their vacation. However, 15 per cent of respondents say sharing on social media is more of a priority than keeping their home safe from a break-in.

Allstate has launched a public education campaign about the risks of sharing vacation travel plans online and how Canadians can better protect their homes.

Allstate Claims Data Shows August is a Target Month for Home Theft

Analysis of Allstate’s in-house claims data over the last ten years reveals that property theft rises slightly over the summer, with August reaching a peak. Overall, the months of July through November are the busiest time for theft, making summer a critical period for home safety. As well, the claims data reveals Fridays rank highest for incidents, followed by Thursday, regardless of time of year.

“While technology like smart cameras and alarm systems may offer peace of mind, oversharing on social media can put travellers’ homes and valuables at risk. I encourage Canadians to keep this in mind before sharing their travel plans and adventures online,” says Odel Laing, Agency Manager at Allstate Canada. “This doesn’t mean keeping all the excitement to yourself, but rather share the photos of your vacation when you return.”

Allstate Encourages to Travel Smart this Summer

Odel offers some advice that may help Canadians protect their homes from theft if they are planning on travelling this summer.

As a general rule, year-round, use your phone’s privacy settings to remove geolocation data from digital pictures and avoid sharing images of your street address or home number.

Before a trip, avoid posting countdowns. If the itch to share online is too great, create a smaller trusted chat group to keep those closest to you informed of your plans.

Setting social media accounts to “private” rather than public allows more control over who sees your content. Even then, keep dates and other travel plans vague.

Delay sharing details about your vacation adventure online until your return.

Discuss this approach with all household members, so they take the same precautions.

Review your home insurance policy with your insurance professional to ensure you have the right coverage for your needs.

For more travel-related online safety advice, go to the GOOD HANDS® blog at blog.allstate.ca/safe-social-media-travel/ .

Léger Poll Methodology

Allstate commissioned Léger to conduct a study among Canadians active on social media to better understand their online behaviour before, during and after their vacations and assess if they are in line with their level of concern towards home safety. In order to reach survey objectives, an online survey was conducted with 1,603 Canadians, aged 18 and over, who could express themselves in English or French, from April 17 to 20, 2025. It should be noted that due to the non-probabilistic nature of the sample (associated with any web survey), the calculation of the margin of error does not apply. For comparative purposes, a probabilistic sample of 1,603 respondents via web panel (including 1,352 respondents active on social media) would have a global margin of error of ± 2.45% 19 times out of 20. The margin of error would, however, increase for subgroups.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its "You’re in Good Hands®" promise. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca

