Correction(sequence # amended): Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 25

Company announcement no. 30 2025

23 June 2025



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 25



On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.



The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 25:


 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,905,843229.29701,583,489,270
16 June 202549,441260.380312,873,462
17 June 202550,000257.775212,888,760
18 June 202588,832256.121022,751,741
19 June 2025101,760254.539125,901,899
20 June 202554,462255.610713,921,070
Total accumulated over week 25344,495256.424488,336,932
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme7,250,338230.58601,671,826,202




With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.868% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.





