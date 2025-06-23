ATR Launches Free Logistics Program to Introduce Businesses to Cost-Effective, Secure ITAD Solutions in the Gulf Coast Region and Beyond

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), a national leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD) and R2v3/RIOS certified electronics recycling, is excited to launch a limited-time complimentary logistics program for qualifying new businesses in the Gulf Coast Region and select surrounding markets. This special offer is part of a strategic initiative to help organizations seamlessly onboard with ATR by reducing upfront transportation costs and providing access to secure, certified services through ATR’s new corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art refurbishment center in Pensacola, Florida.

This localized campaign demonstrates ATR’s commitment to making secure, sustainable, and cost-effective IT asset management more accessible to new clients in the region. The new program enables organizations throughout the Gulf Coast and surrounding areas to benefit from free pickup and secure transport — a vital bridge to ATR’s expansive national processing network and certified services.

Local Logistics, Nationwide Strength

ATR’s company-owned fleet of over 60 assets — from agile cargo vans to fully equipped long-haul semis — is built to handle asset recovery projects of every size, now including mobile on-site shredding services. For a limited time, qualifying businesses can take advantage of free inbound logistics to ATR’s Pensacola headquarters, creating a low-risk, high-value pathway into ATR’s comprehensive suite of ITAD and electronics recycling solutions. This strategic hub offers businesses throughout the Gulf Coast region direct access to certified, secure, and cost-optimized technology lifecycle services.

“Our free logistics program helps new customers get connected to our secure processing capabilities without upfront transportation costs,” said Brodie Ehresman, Director of Marketing and Strategic Business Development. “This initiative brings the industry's most secure chain of custody right to your loading dock — making it easier than ever to choose sustainability, while not compromising security.”

Improving ROI with Fee Management and Profit-Sharing Methodologies

Beyond our free logistics initiative, ATR offers a variety of fee management solutions that help clients reduce processing costs and maximize their return on retired technology.

These include, but are not limited to:

Transparent profit-sharing programs that maximize returns on resale assets

eCommodity programs that reduce cost and pay for pre-sorted non-inventoried scrap materials that meet the minimum requirements.

Individual account management and customizable SOW planning

Free Access to online client web portal that offers scheduling, reports, and more

Cost effective white glove extraction services tailored to fit your needs





These cost-saving options demonstrate ATR’s commitment to delivering sustainable and secure IT Asset Management (ITAM) services to clients.

Real-Time Fleet Monitoring for Transparent Chain of Custody

ATR’s logistics platform utilizes Geotab technology across its entire fleet, enabling unparalleled visibility and proactive communication. Key features include:

Live GPS tracking of all shipments

Onboard diagnostics, route re-routing, and speed compliance

Live video feeds from cargo compartments and driver cabins

Geofencing for automated check-in/check-out notifications

Full compliance with Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandates





Why Choose ATR?

ATR is a multi-certified, ITAR-registered provider serving a wide range of vertical markets, including but not limited to Aerospace, Defense, and all Federal and State Agencies:

30+ years of experience in IT asset management and electronics recycling

R2v3, RIOS, certifications, and GSA Schedule pricing discounts for Government

Nationwide processing hubs strategically located throughout the U.S.

Pollution Liability and Data Breach Insurance, with COI available upon request

Zero data breaches or environmental violations





ATR’s corporate headquarters in Pensacola is now a cornerstone for delivering regionally optimized services with national reach.

Not in the Gulf Region? No Worries, ATR has nationwide coverage.

While the free logistics program is currently focused on serving businesses throughout the Gulf Coast Region, ATR’s capabilities extend far beyond. If your organization is located outside the region and you have significant volumes of electronics to process or remarket, ATR can still help. Our nationwide fleet of vehicles, strategically stationed across the U.S., offers flexible logistics options. Whether you’re looking to reduce processing costs, liquidate surplus IT assets, or implement a secure chain of custody for enterprise-level refresh cycles, ATR has the resources and expertise to support you, wherever you are.

Join the Movement Toward Smarter ITAD

This program offers an opportunity to reduce your total cost of ownership, enhance your sustainability scorecard, and gain access to industry-leading secure processing without the barrier of transportation costs.

Interested businesses can learn more or request service by visiting www.ATRecycle.com or contacting ATR directly.

About Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR):

ATR is a trusted provider of IT asset disposition, electronics recycling, and data destruction services. With over three decades of experience, ATR delivers secure, compliant, and sustainable solutions to clients across all industries. ATR is ITAR registered and maintains R2v3 and RIOS certifications at all our processing centers located in Nevada, Utah, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Texas.

www.ATRecycle.com