OXB completes acquisition of remaining stake in

US subsidiary

Progression to full ownership aligns with global strategy and supports long-term growth in the viral vector manufacturing market

Oxford, UK – 23 June 2025: OXB (LSE: OXB) (“the Company”), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces that it has acquired the remaining 10% stake in its US subsidiary from Q32 Bio, Inc. (Q32), bringing its ownership, as planned, to 100%.

As previously disclosed in the Company’s Preliminary Results on 9 April 2025, OXB US Inc., OXB’s wholly owned US subsidiary, exercised its call option on 1 March 2025 to acquire the final 10% interest in OXB US LLC from Q32. The stake was originally held by Homology Medicines, Inc (Homology), which merged with Q32 in 2024. The transfer of Q32’s 10% holding to OXB US Inc., means that OXB US LLC is now wholly owned by OXB.

OXB US LLC was originally established in Bedford, MA, in 2022, as an AAV manufacturing and innovation business. The facility has since been fully integrated into OXB’s global network, successfully completing the tech transfer of its lentiviral platform to the site in 2024. Spanning 96,000 ft², the site offers lentiviral and AAV vector capabilities and has supported the onboarding of multiple new programmes in the US, as part of OXB’s global cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing network.

Dr Frank Mathias, Chief Executive Officer of OXB, commented: “The progression to full ownership of our US business marks an important step for OXB. It strengthens our position in a key market and helps meet growing demand for high-quality vector manufacturing – a critical enabler of the expanding cell and gene therapy market.

“Our presence in the US, alongside our existing sites in the UK and France, gives clients access to deep expertise across AAV and lentiviral-based therapies. Through OXB’s network, we are able to support clients globally across all key vector types – from early-stage development through to commercialisation.”

