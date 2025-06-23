Aya Gold & Silver Closes Credit Facility with the EBRD to Support Boumadine Development

MONTREAL, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced US$25 million credit facility with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (“EBRD”) to support the advancement of development work at its Boumadine polymetallic project located in the Draa-Tafilalet region in the Kingdom of Morocco.

This marks the third transaction between Aya and EBRD in support of Aya’s strategic plans, reflecting a strong alignment around responsible growth and long-term value creation.

“We’re proud to close another strategic financing with the EBRD,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “This renewed partnership underscores Boumadine’s exceptional potential and highlights the EBRD’s long-term financial commitment—not just today, but as a future funding partner as the project advances toward development. It reflects our ability to responsibly deliver large-scale growth while investing in local talent and strengthening the region’s mining workforce.”

“The Boumadine polymetallic mine is emerging as one of the most important in Morocco and North Africa”, EBRD states in its announcement, adding that “the financing also positions the EBRD as a premier financing partner for Aya when the time comes to fund construction of the mine.”

The credit facility can be used to advance exploration, mine planning and engineering activities at Boumadine— in addition to supporting broader in-country objectives, such as workforce training, gender inclusion, and local supply chain improvements across Aya’s operations locally.

Boumadine is emerging as one of the most significant undeveloped polymetallic deposits globally—rich in gold and silver—and is a core pillar of Aya’s strategy to build a high-margin, multi-asset producer.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

