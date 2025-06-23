USA Rare Earth Bolsters Global Sales Effort with Appointment of Ron Fogarty as Vice President of Sales

STILLWATER, Okla., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company), today announced the appointment of Ron Fogarty as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Fogarty will lead global sales efforts in support of the Company’s sintered neodymium (neo) magnet production facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Mr. Fogarty has over 35 years of sales, business development and organizational enhancement experience, and most recently served as Vice President of Sales for ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation. Fogarty will bring his expertise in driving sustainable growth, streamlining go-to-market operations, and aligning teams to serve as USAR’s first Company-wide executive sales leader.

“Ron is joining at an important time for the company as we look to deliver on one of our key objectives for 2025 – securing supply agreements for 2026 delivery and building the sales and support organization we need to successfully deliver on growth in the coming years,” said Joshua Ballard, CEO. “Ron has a reputation for building and developing strong teams. His experience in developing top line sales in commercial, industrial and process industries will allow us to deliver on USAR’s rapid growth plans in the coming years.”

“With the market conditions and demand for a domestic supply of neo magnets, I look forward to helping USA Rare Earth complete its mission to develop a steady and secure domestic supply of rare earth magnets,” said Fogarty. “I’m particularly energized by the Company’s effort to meet the unique needs of customers across a broad range of growing industries, and its potential for sustained growth over the next decade, and beyond. As we build the sales organization that can scale to support this growth, I plan to draw on the immense heartland talent that surrounds the company’s Stillwater operations.”

Mr. Fogarty holds an MBA from the University of Missouri-Saint Louis and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth is building the first and largest fully domestic rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S. USAR is currently constructing a 310k square foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR’s permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.



