Flow Capital Announces US$1.5M Follow-On Investment in Tattle

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a second follow-on investment of $1.5M in portfolio company, GetTattle Inc. (dba “Tattle”), a global Customer Experience Improvement (“CXI”) software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform focused primarily on the restaurant and hospitality sector.



This follow-on round brings Flow Capital’s total investment in Tattle to US$5.5 million, and reaffirms the Company’s strong conviction in Tattle’s team, market opportunity, and long-term trajectory. The additional capital infusion will support Tattle’s continued growth driven by the launch of its AI Coach features, and further expand its presence within core enterprise verticals.



Alongside the recent financing, Tattle announced the appointment of Kevin Quinn to its Board of Directors. Mr. Quinn is a seasoned finance executive and retired Partner and Co-Head of Global Technology Banking at Goldman Sachs, with over 25 years of experience advising and scaling high-growth companies in the technology and consumer sectors. Most recently, he served as a senior advisor to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s CHIPS for America program, an initiative to promote domestic semiconductor innovation and manufacturing.



About Tattle



Tattle is the leading feedback and guest experience improvement platform built for multi-unit hospitality brands. By seamlessly integrating with the restaurant technology ecosystem, Tattle connects brands with their guests at every touchpoint of the guest journey. Tattle's AI can instantly translate guest feedback across all ordering channels to generate location-specific action items, and empowers operations, marketing, and training teams to drive measurable improvements in guest satisfaction and revenue. Currently Tattle is active at over 15,000 restaurant locations, including hallmark brands such as Chili’s, CAVA, Hooters, PJ’s Coffee, Mellow Mushroom, and more.



About Flow Capital



Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements



