Jupiter Neurosciences Names Golf Legend Annika Sörenstam as First Nugevia™ Brand Ambassador

Partnership supports near-term launch of new longevity supplement line powered by clinical science and performance-driven innovation

Jupiter, Florida, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) today announced that Annika Sörenstam, the most accomplished female professional golfer in history, has joined the Company as the first official brand ambassador for Nugevia™, Jupiter Neurosciences’ new consumer longevity supplement line.

Annika, who has amassed over 95 international tournament victories—including 72 LPGA titles and 10 major championships—will collaborate with the Company to champion Nugevia’s science-backed formulations designed for performance, focus, and cellular vitality.

“Annika embodies everything Nugevia™ stands for—longevity, clarity, and peak performance supported by real science,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “As someone who has remained competitive well beyond her touring years, Annika is a powerful advocate for our mission to support healthy aging and optimal function at any stage of life.”

Hall of Fame golfer, Annika stated, “My first thought when I was asked to collaborate on the development and marketing of was “show me the science!” I have a strong interest in living a healthy, active lifestyle, and as a professional athlete, when I use a product, I want to know that there is strong science behind it. I found this to be the case with Nugevia.”

Nugevia™ is built on JOTROL™, Jupiter’s patented resveratrol-based micellar delivery platform that has demonstrated significantly enhanced bioavailability and underpins the Company’s clinical-stage CNS therapies. The three debut formulations—GLO, MND, and PWR—are designed to support cellular resilience through intelligent stacking of synergistic ingredients, all enhanced for optimal absorption via the JOTROL™ system.

Annika added, “After spending over 40 years under the sun as a professional golfer, I’ve learned how critical it is to protect and nourish my skin. Nugevia GLO helps support that by promoting cellular defense and skin vitality from the inside out. In golf, business, and especially motherhood, mental clarity and focus are everything—but staying sharp doesn’t get easier with age. Nugevia MND supports cognitive resilience so I can stay mentally on top of my game, no matter what the day brings. And when I’m competing or staying active, muscle recovery and energy matter more than ever. Nugevia PWR helps replenish mitochondrial function, which is key for sustained strength and performance—especially when I’m up against the younger generation. At the end of the day, we all want to look younger, stay sharper, and feel stronger. Nugevia offers science-backed solutions that help you do just that—in golf and in life.”

The Nugevia™ brand reflects Jupiter’s dual-path strategy—advancing clinically validated therapeutics while tapping into the rapidly growing longevity market, projected to reach $8 trillion by 2030. This consumer-facing arm is expected to create a revenue stream that supports ongoing clinical development, corporate operating costs and enhances long-term shareholder value.

A digital press kit, including high-resolution product imagery and key brand information, is available at https://ir.jupiterneurosciences.com/.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia™ product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL™, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, includeing indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL™ achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL™ trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL™ toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease.

In addition to its therapeutic applications, JOTROL™ serves as the foundation for Jupiter’s Nugevia™ consumer supplement line. By leveraging the same clinically validated delivery technology, Nugevia™ introduces pharmaceutical-grade bioavailability into the wellness space, offering targeted support for cognitive health, skin vitality, and cellular energy.

About Annika

During her 15-year, Hall-of-Fame career, Annika rewrote the LPGA and Ladies European Tour record books, won countless awards, and changed the way women’s golf was played, viewed and covered. She amassed over 95 worldwide wins, 72 on the LPGA Tour, 10 Major Championships, and the 2021 US Senior Women’s Open. She won a record eight Rolex Player of the Year awards, in 2003 was the first woman in 58 years to play a PGA TOUR event, is the only LPGA player to shoot 59, and is still the LPGA’s All-Time money leader with over $22 Million in earnings despite stepping away from competition in 2008.

In 2007, she created the ANNIKA Foundation, which currently hosts seven global tournaments with over 800 junior girls from 60 different countries competing annually. In 2014 it started the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M, featuring 12 of the top DI schools in the country. The winner gets an invite into The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, the only signature event on the LPGA schedule.

In 2014 the Rolex ANNIKA Major Award was established to recognize the player who, during a current LPGA Tour season, has the most outstanding record in all five major championships. In 2020, Annika was elected the President of the International Golf Federation which oversees golf in the Olympic Games. In 2021, she became the first female golfer to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In 2022, the ANNIKA Development Program was established in partnership with Old Barnwell, a private golf club near Aiken, South Carolina to support college graduates who are pursuing professional golf careers. Four ANNIKA Ambassadors are selected per year, and they receive access for three years to Old Barnwell, housing, financial assistance, training, and mentorship from Annika.

The ANNIKA Women's All Pro Tour was launched in 2024 to provide a better pathway for women to the Epson and LPGA Tours. In 2025, the Foundation launched the More Than Golf Invitational for women's Mid-Major Conference Champions. The college player of the year wins the ANNIKA Award Presented by Stifel.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations, including the Company’s ability to generate revenues from the sale of JOTROL products to consumers through the DTC model. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

JUNS@redchip.com