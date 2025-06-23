AnswersNow CEO and Founder Jeff Beck Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year®2025 Mid-Atlantic Award Winner

RICHMOND, Va., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnswersNow , the leader in virtual Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, today announced that Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has named its CEO Jeff Beck a 2025 Entrepreneur of the Year Mid-Atlantic Region Award Winner. Beck was recognized for his important work creating a new model of virtual autism therapy that ensures patients and families have immediate, convenient access to the highest-quality care at a time when rising autism diagnoses are dramatically outpacing traditional support networks.

Entrepreneur of the Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Beck was chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs, and business leaders who assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact. As a Mid-Atlantic award winner alongside fellow leaders across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., he is now eligible for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 National Awards.

“I’m honored to be recognized as part of this distinguished community of entrepreneurs and appreciate the acknowledgement of the critical work our team at AnswersNow is conducting, including our exceptional clinicians who are making a difference in the lives of our patients and their families every day,” said Beck. “The rapid rise in autism cases has overwhelmed legacy in-person clinics, and this award serves as an acknowledgment of the undeniably positive impact virtual ABA therapy can have on learners everywhere.”

Autism is the fastest growing developmental disability in America. A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study found that 1 in every 31 children is now being diagnosed with a condition that can significantly impact their communication and behavioral skills, with the prevalence of diagnosis highest among children ages 5-8 . Most families are unable to access adequate support services through traditional, in-person channels, leading to extended wait times, long drives to remote locations, and therapy that is only available during normal business hours.

Through an innovative digital platform that replicates the real-world therapy experience, AnswersNow offers tech-forward, virtual ABA therapy to families everywhere within days and at times that fit their busy schedules. Therapy is delivered exclusively by Master’s- or PhD-level Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) through highly customized 1:1 sessions and caregiver training. This virtual approach to the gold standard of autism therapy and reliance on higher-trained therapists provides expert-level care, immediate access to support, exceptional patient outcomes, and significant cost savings.

About AnswersNow

AnswersNow is transforming the autism therapy experience for families everywhere by increasing the immediacy, accessibility and quality of care through our personalized virtual Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy. Our proprietary digital platform has enabled our network of PhD- and Master's-level clinicians to facilitate 100,000+ hours of therapy. We are available in multiple states as in-network coverage through a mix of commercial insurers and Medicaid. For more information, please visit www.getanswersnow.com .