Fengate appoints Darcy Wilson as transportation lead 

HOUSTON, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) today announced the appointment of Darcy Wilson as Managing Director, Transportation, further expanding its infrastructure senior team and signaling the firm’s continued growth in the United States (U.S.).

Based in Fengate’s Houston office, Wilson will lead the transportation strategy to bring the firm’s aviation, road, rail, logistics, and maritime expertise to projects and companies across the U.S. and Canada.

“Fengate has a strong portfolio of transportation assets on both sides of the border, and Darcy’s industry knowledge and experience will best position the firm to secure deals where we can add the greatest value for communities, the environment, and our investors,” said Mac Bell, Managing Director, Infrastructure Investments and head of Fengate’s social and transportation group.

“I am thrilled to join the growing Fengate business to lead their transportation strategy. I look forward to working with the Fengate team to invest in attractive opportunities in transportation infrastructure projects and companies that generate strong returns for investors,” said Wilson.

Wilson brings significant transportation investment experience to Fengate, including sourcing, assessing, and executing investments into operating businesses. Prior to joining Fengate, Wilson was with Duration Capital Partners where he was a founding member upon its spin out of Oaktree Capital Management (Oaktree).

He previously led Oaktree’s investments in Signature Aviation, OTG Management, and STG Logistics, and served on the board of STG Logistics. Prior to Oaktree, Wilson was with Highstar Capital and J.P. Morgan’s investment banking group in New York.

His appointment follows the firm’s announcement of a digital infrastructure head in April.

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies, with more than $7 billion of capital commitments under management. The firm has been investing in infrastructure since 2006 with a focus on mid-market greenfield and brownfield infrastructure assets in the transportation, social, energy transition and digital sectors. Fengate is one of North America’s most active infrastructure investors and developers with a portfolio of more than 50 assets. Learn more at www.fengate.com.

