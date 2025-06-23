Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 16 June to 20 June, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|66,229
|768,179,350
|16 June 2025
|660
|12,473.2727
|8,232,360
|17 June 2025
|660
|12,101.9697
|7,987,300
|18 June 2025
|700
|11,948.3714
|8,363,860
|19 June 2025
|680
|11,846.6471
|8,055,720
|20 June 2025
|700
|11,724.7429
|8,207,320
|Total 16-20 June 2025
|3,400
|40,846,560
|Accumulated under the program
|69,629
|809,025,910
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|375,108
|4,416,420,140
|16 June 2025
|3,307
|12,594.4678
|41,649,905
|17 June 2025
|3,307
|12,219.5676
|40,410,110
|18 June 2025
|3,508
|12,078.5020
|42,371,385
|19 June 2025
|3,407
|11,945.0484
|40,696,780
|20 June 2025
|3,508
|11,842.6012
|41,543,845
|Total 16-20 June 2025
|17,037
|206,672,025
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,230
|12,130.8320
|27,051,755
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|394,375
|4,650,143,920
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 69,629 A shares and 501,315 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.61% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 23 June, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program_week 25 2025
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 25 2025