Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 16 June to 20 June, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 66,229 768,179,350 16 June 2025 660 12,473.2727 8,232,360 17 June 2025 660 12,101.9697 7,987,300 18 June 2025 700 11,948.3714 8,363,860 19 June 2025 680 11,846.6471 8,055,720 20 June 2025 700 11,724.7429 8,207,320 Total 16-20 June 2025 3,400 40,846,560 Accumulated under the program 69,629 809,025,910 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 375,108 4,416,420,140 16 June 2025 3,307 12,594.4678 41,649,905 17 June 2025 3,307 12,219.5676 40,410,110 18 June 2025 3,508 12,078.5020 42,371,385 19 June 2025 3,407 11,945.0484 40,696,780 20 June 2025 3,508 11,842.6012 41,543,845 Total 16-20 June 2025 17,037 206,672,025 Bought from the Foundation* 2,230 12,130.8320 27,051,755 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 394,375 4,650,143,920

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 69,629 A shares and 501,315 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.61% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 23 June, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

