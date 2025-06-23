Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) CEO Doubles Down with $3M Commitment Amid Execution Milestones and Imminent Revenue Surge

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), a retail AI and data monetization company, today announced a major personal capital commitment from its CEO William Alessi to further support the company’s rapid growth and operational plans for the remainder of 2025.

In a strong display of confidence, Mr. Alessi and his affiliated family trusts have recently completed the exchange of a substantial block of preferred shares into common stock, aligning long-term interests with shareholders. Now, he has personally committed up to $3 million in simple debt financing to ensure Alpha Modus remains well-capitalized and strategically focused through year-end while rejecting all third-party derivative financing offerings.

“This is not just a vote of confidence,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “It’s a clear signal: we are executing exactly as we said we would, and we’re entering the most transformative revenue period in our company’s history. I believe short interest in our stock is severely miscalculated and based on outdated assumptions tied to de-SPAC stigma and trading algos—not fundamentals.”

Since its de-SPAC listing, Alpha Modus has executed its commercialization roadmap with discipline and precision. The company’s robust pipeline of enterprise contracts—ranging from 7 to 9 figures—is now unfolding across the back half of 2025. Management anticipates reaching positive cash flow by year end based on existing implementation schedules.

Alpha Modus continues to leverage its expansive patent portfolio through successful enforcement and monetization campaigns. The company's strategy to convert former legal adversaries into strategic partners has been validated through deals with VSBLTY and CashX, with several more partnerships under advanced negotiation.

“We don’t pivot. We don’t dilute vision. We execute,” Alessi added. “I believe the market will see that this team, this technology, and this IP portfolio are significantly undervalued. I welcome the shorts to continue their efforts and look forward to a future short squeeze when we prove them wrong—we’re just getting started.”

The company has applied to transfer its securities listing to the NASDAQ Capital Market and believes it will be compliant with all applicable Nasdaq listing standards upon transfer.

Alpha Modus intends to maintain a lean operational model with strategic financial support from its CEO, and it is focused on avoiding all variable rate financing in the future, which financing could compromise the value of its common shares.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X