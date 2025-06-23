Plymouth Rock Named a 2025 Top Workplace in New Jersey

WOOLBRIDGE, N.J., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, has been recognized as a 2025 Top Workplace in New Jersey by NJ Advance Media. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party workplace survey administered by Energage.

Plymouth Rock is one of only 18 companies with 500+ employees in New Jersey which made this year's list. Organizations named a 2025 New Jersey Top Workplace were selected based on their employees’ confidential survey responses that focus on core areas of a company’s workplace culture, such as appreciation, direction, values, innovation, and leadership.

“Being named a Top Workplace in New Jersey is an exciting honor,” said Greg Kalinsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. “We strive to deliver excellence to our customers, and this recognition reinforces the vital role our people play—working together every day to provide exceptional service. Simply put, it’s our great people who make Plymouth Rock a top place to work.”

More than 40 years ago, Plymouth Rock Assurance was founded on the vision to set a higher standard for customer service and to be more than just an insurance company for its customers, agents and employees. Since then, Plymouth Rock has grown to be one of the leading insurance carriers in the Northeast, operating in Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Plymouth Rock or to find out how to join the Plymouth Rock Team, please visit: https://www.plymouthrock.com/about/careers

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want—online, with a mobile app, by phone, or by contacting their Plymouth Rock agent. Customers can chat, text, or email to get answers quickly and easily. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $2.3 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting https://www.plymouthrock.com/.

Media Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock

mediarelations@plymouthrock.com