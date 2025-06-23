Red Rose Realty Joins KIC Realty, Expanding Canadian Agent-Owned Model into Ontario

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIC Realty is proud to welcome Red Rose Realty, a respected Ontario-based real estate team, to its growing national network. This marks another meaningful step forward in KIC Realty’s mission to create a brokerage built by Canadians, for Canadians—where agents have a real stake in the company’s success.

Known for its strong client-first approach and deep community roots, Red Rose Realty brings years of experience and a trusted local reputation. Their decision to align with KIC Realty reflects a shared commitment to professional integrity, collaborative culture, and long-term wealth-building for agents.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Red Rose Realty team,” said Ron McIntosh, President of KIC Realty. “Their dedication to client service and belief in ownership aligns perfectly with our values. Ontario is an important part of our national vision, and this is a strong step forward.”

Bob Refani, Owner and Broker of Record of Red Rose Realty, shared his thoughts on the move: “Joining KIC Realty allows us to continue doing what we do best—serving our clients with care—while also giving our agents a real opportunity to participate in the growth of the company. The values at KIC line up with everything we believe in: integrity, community, and putting agents first. We’re excited for this new chapter.”

KIC Realty operates across Canada with a unique model that prioritizes agent ownership, transparency, and community. Every licensed agent has the opportunity to become a shareholder, participate in leadership decisions, and benefit from the long-term growth of the company.

With this new addition in Ontario, KIC Realty continues to strengthen its presence in three provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario—bringing its agent-first model to more Canadians from coast to coast.

About KIC Realty

KIC Realty is a Canadian real estate brokerage built on the values of Knowledge, Integrity, and Community. Founded by Canadians, for Canadians, KIC offers its agents more than just a place to hang their license—it offers ownership, support, and a voice in the future of the company.

