Carson Group Fully Acquires Carson Wealth Office In Salt Lake City

Omaha, Neb., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $42 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that it will acquire its Carson Wealth location in Salt Lake City, Utah. A Carson Partner firm since 2017 and Carson Wealth office since 2022, the practice is led by Duane Toney, CPA, PFS, CEPA, managing director, partner and wealth advisor. The team manages approximately $143 million in assets.

“We’re thrilled to take this next step in our strategic partnership with the Carson Wealth team in Salt Lake City,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “Bringing on the Salt Lake City team as a wholly owned office will provide increased access to the support that really makes a difference to meeting their strategic business goals and planning for the future. With Carson’s support, Duane and his team can continue to build on their legacy and ensure clients are taken care of for generations to come.”

With over 35 years of experience in accounting and wealth management, Toney is skilled in investment management, financial planning, tax minimization and wealth protection. Over the last three years, his team has been preparing to extend their business into offering succession planning coaching for business owners, a growth area that the practice is looking forward to building with the help of Carson Group’s resources, particularly Carson’s Advanced Solutions Team.

“Carson Group is an innovator in the RIA space, and we are excited to strengthen our relationship by stepping further into the Carson ecosystem and having more interactions with specialists who can help us create more value for clients,” said Toney. “As a team of five, it was important to me to ensure our practice has access to a greater breadth of resources outside of our local unit and a concrete plan for the future. By going wholly owned, we also benefit from increased opportunities for growth and collaboration as we connect with and learn alongside Carson Group’s community of advisors.”

