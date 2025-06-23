HFMA Announces Kiran Batheja as National Chair

DENVER, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today during its annual conference inducted Kiran N. Batheja, FHFMA, into office as its National Chair, effective June 1, 2025.

Batheja is a seasoned healthcare finance leader with more than 30 years of experience driving operational excellence in hospital and physician practice revenue cycle. As director of patient registration and financial counseling at University Hospital in Newark, N.J., Batheja leads operational and strategic initiatives to optimize system automation, improve workflow efficiency and enhance the patient's overall experience. His expertise spans system implementations, business process improvements, and front- and back-end revenue cycle management.

Beyond his professional role, Batheja contributed to his community through dedicated volunteer service on multiple committees, boards and community organizations, including his local school district and the Family YMCA at Tarrytown. His leadership extends to shaping the future of healthcare finance through HFMA, where he champions a mindset of action, innovation and continuous shared learning through his many years of service at the chapter, regional and national levels. Batheja has earned several prestigious awards in recognition of his pivotal role in developing HFMA initiatives and championing the value of HFMA membership and volunteer participation.

HFMA President and CEO C. Ann Jordan, J.D., expressed her enthusiasm for Batheja's appointment. “Kiran’s leadership style is all about turning insights into action,” said Jordan. “He has a deep understanding of leadership and the key role healthcare finance professionals play in driving meaningful change."

As HFMA’s National Chair, Batheja will focus on fostering excellence and strategic thinking within the association and the broader healthcare finance community. Batheja commented on his new role, saying, “Given the current regulatory and economic landscape, together with advances in technology, rising consumer expectations and an aging population, the need for our industry to rapidly evolve is more pressing than ever. I am confident that today’s healthcare finance leaders are up to the challenge and HFMA is uniquely well-positioned to lead the financial management of healthcare."

Other new HFMA Board officers for 2025-26 include:

Chair-elect Matthew E. Cox, FHFMA, CPA, Executive Vice President and CFO, Corewell Health, Grand Rapids, Mich. Cox leads Corewell Health’s system finance team with a focus on making care and coverage affordable while ensuring the financial integrity of the system and its divisions. He has extensive experience in healthcare financial leadership at major healthcare systems.



Secretary-Treasurer Marcus Whitney, CHFP, Founder and Managing Partner, Jumpstart Nova, Nashville, Tenn. Whitney is also a founding partner of Jumpstart Health Investors, the most active early-stage healthcare venture capital fund in the nation. An author and thought leader, Whitney brings experience in innovation, entrepreneurship and strategic investments.

Additionally, three newly elected members joined the HFMA Board for a three-year term ending in 2028. They are:

Staci Dickerson, Executive Vice President and CFO, Banner Health, Phoenix. Dickerson brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare to this role. She was previously senior vice president of finance and CFO at Sharp HealthCare in San Diego and has served on HFMA’s Principles and Practices Board.





Karoline Mortensen, PhD, Associate Dean and Professor, University of Miami Herbert Business School, Miami. A distinguished researcher and professor, Mortensen employs tools from health economics and policy analysis to address research questions that directly affect societal health and healthcare systems. Her work examines the impacts of federal and state health policy on health insurance coverage, health status and healthcare utilization.





Geeta Nayyar, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, RadiantGraph, San Francisco. Nayyar is a technologist and bestselling author who focuses on leveraging a human approach to innovation, including rapid advances in AI, to achieve better health and business outcomes. She has appeared on CNBC, CNN, CBS and other media outlets.



For more information about HFMA and its initiatives, please visit www.hfma.org .

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 135,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.



