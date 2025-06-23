Statement on Flock Network Sharing, Use Cases, and Federal Cooperation

Atlanta, GA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of recent media coverage and public discourse, Flock Safety’s CEO and Co-Founder Garrett Langley has issued a statement addressing misinformation regarding the use of the company’s license plate reader (LPR) technology. The statement details how Flock’s tools are designed to uphold both public safety and community accountability, and clarifies how data sharing, system access, and auditing protocols work in practice.

Correcting Misinformation About License Plate Reader (LPR) Misuse

The company corrected the record about purposefully misleading reporting that a Texas police officer with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office used LPR “to target people seeking reproductive healthcare.” According to the Johnson County Sheriff, this claim is unequivocally false — the technology was used in response to a family’s missing person's report, not as part of any criminal investigation related to abortion.

In addition, claims of a “back door” into the Flock platform by federal law enforcement are false and misleading. Cooperation with federal agencies in cases such as in child sex trafficking , complex theft investigations , and multi-jurisdiction organized crime is always initiated by local police departments, not by Flock. The choice to share data or work with federal authorities remains entirely with each local jurisdiction, based on their laws and values.

Commitment to Democratic Principles and Oversight

Flock’s LPR platform is built with the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability at the forefront. All searches in the system require documented justification and are permanently logged in audit reports.

Further, Flock has built and continues to develop proactive policy compliance tools, including state-specific restrictions and a new search term screening feature designed to prevent misuse in sensitive cases. The company continues to prioritize transparency and oversight, with new audit and case tracking capabilities launching this year to strengthen accountability even further.

Langley and the company reaffirm the commitment that communities will be able to utilize Flock’s life-saving technology, while remaining in compliance with local mandates, state laws, and, perhaps most importantly, their community values.

To read the full statement and learn more about Flock Safety’s safeguards and community-first approach to public safety, visit: https://www.flocksafety.com/articles/statement-network-sharing-use-cases-federal-cooperation.

About Flock Safety