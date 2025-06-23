Healthcare Financial Management Association recognizes Dan Liljenquist for contributions to healthcare

DENVER, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) presented its highest achievement award, the Richard L. Clarke Board of Directors Award, to Intermountain Health Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Dan Liljenquist during HFMA’s annual conference in Denver.

At Intermountain Health, Liljenquist oversees the health system’s Strategy, Corporate Development, Government Relations, Consumer Experience, Strategic Partnerships, and Digital Technology Services teams. He is highly regarded for his work in rethinking the healthcare value equation. This includes developing strategies to help healthcare organizations achieve their goals and realigning incentives to ensure that health systems are actively engaged in transforming their own business models.

Liljenquist is the lead architect and board chair of Civica, a nonprofit pharmaceutical company. Civica’s two entities, Civica Rx and CivicaScript help prevent and mitigate drug shortages and also ensure that essential generic medications are available and affordable to all patients. Civica also includes the Civica Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that fosters philanthropic support for Civica’s work to manufacture and distribute affordable medications. Intermountain Health is also a founding partner in Civica Rx.

“Countless patients will benefit from Civica’s initiatives, which address both drug affordability and shortage issues,” said HFMA President and CEO C. Ann Jordan, J.D. “Congratulations to Dan Liljenquist for his visionary leadership, which reflects the kind of bold, practical innovation our healthcare system needs now more than ever.”

In accepting the award, Liljenquist highlighted the collaborative nature of the Civica model: “Civica’s success demonstrates how uniting across healthcare sectors results in a more equitable and resilient pharmaceutical supply chain,” Liljenquist said. “With vision, grit and a deep commitment to patients, Civica is proving that the future of affordable medicine is being shaped one prescription at a time. I’m honored to share this recognition with the entire Civica team.”

Liljenquist also serves on several nonprofit boards, including the Civica Foundation, Equable Institute and CenterPoint Legacy Theatre.

Before joining Intermountain in 2012, Liljenquist served in the Utah State Senate and was nationally recognized for his work on Medicaid and public-sector pension reform. He is a former strategy consultant with Bain & Company, Inc., where he provided consulting services to Fortune 500 companies. Liljenquist holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University and a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

Established in 1964, HFMA’s Richard L. Clarke Board of Directors Award recognizes individuals who make significant, positive contributions to the profession of healthcare finance or the financing of healthcare services. Past honorees include former American Hospital Association President and CEO Richard J. Pollack and former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 135,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

