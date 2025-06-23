Battery Tender Expands Product Line at Lowe’s, Offering Consumers Additional Industry-Leading Battery Solutions

DELAND, Fla., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Tender by Deltran, a leading brand in battery charging and portable power accessories, is expanding at Lowe’s stores with three new products. The additions include Charge N Start 1120 Battery Charger and Jump Starter Combo, 800 AMP Jump Starter and Tire Inflator Combo and Power Tender® 15/8/2 AMP Selectable 12V Battery Charger . This expansion brings the total Battery Tender product offering at Lowe’s to seven, making it easier than ever to find reliable battery solutions for vehicle batteries.

“Battery Tender focuses on creating easy-to-use, functional products that solve real problems for our customers," said Michael Prelec, CEO of Battery Tender. "Our expanded Lowe's lineup features innovative products that combine multiple functions into single, versatile solutions – giving customers exactly what they need without the complexity. These multi-purpose battery tools make vehicle maintenance effortless and keep them ready for whatever comes next.”

Now Available at Lowe’s:

Charge N Start 1120 ($120.00): A 2-in-1 solution combining a 12V, 1 AMP charger and 1200 AMP jump starter designed for motorcycles, personal watercraft, ATVs, UTVs, cars and trucks. An enhanced version of Charge N Start 1100 , 1120 offers improved durability and reliability for routine maintenance and emergencies.

800 AMP Jump Starter and Tire Inflator ($199.95): A dual-purpose roadside tool combining an 800 AMP jump starter with a 150 PSI tire inflator and digital pressure gauge. It's perfect for cars and SUVs, delivering fast starts and tire inflation.

Power Tender 15/8/2 AMP Selectable 12V Battery Charger ($104.98): A versatile, selectable-output charger with 15, 8 and 2 AMP modes for fast, efficient charging of 12V batteries in cars, boats, motorcycles and lawn equipment. Designed for safety and convenience, it features reverse polarity protection and automatic charge control.



In addition to the new introductions, Lowe’s offers the following Battery Tender models:

With this expansion, customers have a broader selection of dependable battery chargers and portable power solutions available at their local Lowe’s store or online at Lowes.com .

For more information on these products and the full range of battery management solutions from Battery Tender, visit BatteryTender.com .

About Battery Tender®

Battery Tender® is a leading force in the power management and battery industry, dedicated to crafting cutting-edge charging and maintenance solutions. With a rich legacy spanning over 35 years, our brand has garnered unwavering trust from customers, owing to our steadfast commitment to performance and unmatched product reliability. For more information, visit BatteryTender.com and follow @BatteryTender on social.