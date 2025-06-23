Volatus Aerospace Supports J.D. Irving, Limited’s Vision for Drone-Powered Tree Planting in New Brunswick

VAUGHAN, Ontario, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV: FLT; OTCQB: TAKOF; FSE: A3DP5Y) is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with J.D. Irving, Limited (JDI) to advance Spring 2025 tree planting operations in New Brunswick. This initiative supports JDI’s leadership in managing working forests by integrating advanced heavy-lift drone technology to enhance their efficiency, scalability and environmental impact.

As part of the project, Volatus will provide a heavy-lift Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) capable of transporting seedlings and supplies to planting crews operating in remote and difficult-to-access terrain. All flight operations will be coordinated by Volatus’ centralized Operations Control Centre (OCC) in Vaughan, Ontario, enabling real-time mission oversight and reduced environmental footprint compared to traditional ground logistics.

“Forestry is a critical pillar of Canada’s economy and environmental stewardship,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “We are honoured to support JDI’s long-standing commitment to well-managed working forests by contributing innovative drone logistics, training, and regulatory guidance to their Spring 2025 reforestation operations.”

Ben Lane, Operations Manager, Tree Planting, states, "At JDI we strive to make improvements to our operations, and we always focus on our people. We needed to find safer and more efficient ways to deliver seedlings to our planters and we think drones are the answer. It has been great working with Volatus to help make this initiative a reality."

JDI is a leader in planting trees nationally and has planted more than 1.1 billion trees since 1957. Following recent wildfire devastation, more than 5.3 billion seedlings are estimated to be needed to restore just 15% of damaged forests. Globally, the tree planting services market is expected to grow from $7.2 billion in 2023 to $12.5 billion by 2031, positioning Canada—and technologies like drone logistics—at the forefront of this expansion.

Drone-based seedling delivery is a scalable, low-cost solution accelerating global tree planting and forestry operations. By combining AI, automation, and remote sensing, drones enable high-volume planting in remote terrain with minimal environmental impact—aligning with sustainability priorities while creating long-term value in the growing carbon market.

Volatus invites investors and stakeholders interested in the economic, environmental, and technological opportunities of drone-enabled tree planting and reforestation to request our in-depth white paper on this subject by emailing the contact listed in the information section below.

The initial deployment will include:

Deployment of a heavy-lift logistics RPAS to New Brunswick

On-site support and RPAS training for JDI’s tree planting teams Remote mission execution from Volatus’ centralized OCC

Full regulatory management, including Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC) coordination with Transport Canada



This collaboration reflects JDI’s forward-looking approach to managing working forests and Volatus’ commitment to supporting client-led innovation through cutting-edge aerial solutions. The companies will also explore joint marketing opportunities to share the success of this initiative and encourage broader adoption of drone-based tree planting methods.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a leading provider of integrated aerial intelligence and logistics solutions, serving clients across North America and internationally. Through a combination of drone, piloted aircraft, and data analytics services, Volatus supports industries including public safety, healthcare, energy, agriculture, and environmental management.

About J.D. Irving, Limited

Founded in 1882, J.D. Irving, Limited (JDI) is a private, family-owned company headquartered in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. With operations spanning forestry, transportation, shipbuilding, agriculture, consumer products, and more, JDI is deeply rooted in sustainable business practices. The company is one of North America's largest private landowners, a leader in science-based forest management, and producer of high-quality forest products. JDI is committed to responsible land stewardship, investing in innovation and partnerships that support healthy forests, strong communities, and a sustainable future.

Forward-Looking Information

