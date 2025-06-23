Exhale Wellness Introduces 2025 Delta 9 Gummies Collection: Delta 9 Bottle Caps, Delta-9 Live Resin Gummies, and Blue Lotus Gummies

Charlotte, NC, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness has announced the launch of its Delta 9 Gummies 2025 collection, featuring a range of hemp-derived Delta 9-infused products. Made in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, these gummies are designed to offer a consistent, reliable cannabis experience with precise dosing and natural ingredients.

“We’re excited to introduce our 2025 Delta 9 Gummies collection, designed to provide consumers with premium, reliable hemp-derived products,” said John Terry, Senior Product Executive at Exhale Wellness.

Top Delta 9 Gummies for Exhale Wellness in 2025

The 2025 collection includes a variety of the best Delta 9-infused gummies, with each offering a distinct cannabis experience:

Delta 9 Bottle Caps – These gummies come in a mix of three nostalgic flavors: Cherry Cola, Lemon-Lime, and Orange.





– These gummies come in a mix of three nostalgic flavors: Cherry Cola, Lemon-Lime, and Orange. Delta-9 Live Resin Gummies – Infused with live resin, offering a full-spectrum cannabis experience for enhanced effects.





– Infused with live resin, offering a full-spectrum cannabis experience for enhanced effects. Blue Lotus Gummies – Designed for relaxation, combining Delta 9 with Blue Lotus for calming properties.

All Delta 9 gummies from Exhale Wellness are made with 100% natural, non-GMO ingredients and are free from artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Each product is rigorously tested in a third-party laboratory to ensure potency, purity, and safety, providing customers with a reliable and clean experience. The gummies are fully Farm Bill Compliant, containing 0.3% or less Delta-9 THC, ensuring legal compliance across all 50 states.

With vegan and non-GMO formulations, these gummies offer a healthier, plant-based option for consumers. Exhale Wellness also prioritizes discreet shipping, ensuring secure and private delivery directly to customers. To maintain transparency and uphold product integrity, Exhale Wellness provides Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for every batch, enabling consumers to verify cannabinoid potency and product purity.

About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a renowned hemp brand offering premium Delta 9 products like flowers, edibles, and vapes. Partnering with trusted Colorado hemp farms, the company prioritizes sustainability and ethical farming. Committed to transparency and top-quality products, Exhale Wellness ensures superior customer service and exceptional hemp-derived offerings for consumers.