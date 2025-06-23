Giordano's Launches Second "Chi-Town Flavors" Series Collab with Weber Grill Restaurant

CHICAGO , June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giordano’s , Chicago’s iconic deep-dish pizza brand, announced the launch of its partnership with Weber Grill Restaurant , now offering crave-worthy, curated selections of popular meats available for nationwide shipping. This marks the second online collaboration in Giordano’s “Chi-Town Flavors” series following last month’s debut with Buona Beef, and continues the brand’s commitment to supporting fellow Chicago-based businesses through their e-commerce site. For the first time, this exclusive assortment of Weber Grill Restaurant meat packs can be purchased directly through Giordano’s nationwide shipping platform.

“We’re proud to continue our ‘Chi-Town Flavors’ series with another beloved Chicago brand. Aligning with Weber Grill Restaurant brings together two local favorites to deliver an unbeatable summer experience right to your doorstep,” said Giordano’s CEO Nick Scarpino. “Your favorite cut from Weber Grill Restaurant paired with our famous deep-dish pizza makes the perfect pairing for any summer get-together.”

Six exclusive meat packs are now available for nationwide shipping at ship.giordanos.com/weber , featuring Weber Grill Restaurant favorites like Black Angus Burgers, BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Filet Mignon, and New York Strips in a variety of combo and party pack options. For a limited time, customers can also add two Giordano’s frozen pizzas for just $50.

Founded in Chicago in 1974 and recently celebrating 50 years in business, Giordano’s has become synonymous with authentic stuffed deep dish pizza made with Wisconsin mozzarella, handmade dough, and layers of premium ingredients. Building on the legacy, the brand is doubling down on its hometown pride with collaborations like the Buona Italian Beef Pizza and Weber Grill Restaurant frozen packs to connect even more deeply with the local flavors and partners that have made Chicago a culinary capital.

For more information on Giordano’s and to stay up-to-date on the “Chi-Town Flavors” series, visit www.giordanos.com .

ABOUT GIORDANO’S

Based in Chicago, Giordano’s World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous stuffed pizza for over 50 years. In 1974, immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother’s 200-year-old Italian recipe to Chicago, pioneering what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza. Today, Giordano’s operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano’s sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers. Giordano’s has been consistently recognized as Chicago’s Best Pizza by NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and more. For decades, its authentic deep-dish experience has made it a favorite among pizza lovers nationwide. Follow Giordano’s on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok and to purchase or learn more, visit www.giordanos.com .

