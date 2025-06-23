Sharecare wins 21 Digital Health Awards in Spring 2025 competition

ATLANTA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the health tech company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced it has won 21 Digital Health Awards in the Health Information Resource Center’s Spring 2025 competition. Now in its 27th year, the semiannual Digital Health Awards honor the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.

“Our recognitions highlight Sharecare’s strength in rapidly and responsibly leveraging and scaling new technologies, as well as our decades of expertise in providing dynamic, evidence-based information and clinically validated solutions that foster trust, improve outcomes, and reduce costs,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer at Sharecare. “Whether it’s empowering somebody to manage a chronic condition with information unique to them, better understand and maximize their benefits, or improve doctor-patient communications, our award-winning solutions help unify the healthcare experience for the millions of people that we proudly serve across the healthcare continuum.”

Sharecare earned four Gold awards in the Spring 2025 Digital Health Awards, with its flagship health navigation platform for large employers and commercial health plans receiving top honors in the mobile application category. Highlighting the company’s strengths in promoting condition-specific patient education and behavior change, additional awards honored Sharecare’s various content initiatives and proprietary mobile apps, including its CDC-approved diabetes prevention and weight loss program; evidence-based digital therapeutics for tobacco cessation and anxiety; interactive and immersive patient education tools; and social media channels.

Proof positive of Sharecare’s commitment to quality, all of the company’s proprietary content and programs adhere to NCQA guidelines, which are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement and quality enhancement. In fact, Sharecare bears the distinction of being only one of three companies to hold the following three-year NCQA Accreditations simultaneously: 1) Case Management for the most complex members; 2) Population Health for asthma, chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure (CHF), coronary artery disease (CAD), diabetes, and hypertension; and 3) Wellness and Health Promotion for its lifestyle management interventions.

Sharecare’s full list of Spring 2025 Digital Health Awards are as follows:

